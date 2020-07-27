Freeform's coronavirus-inspired romantic comedy, Love in the Time of Corona, has a premiere date.

The four-part limited series, which was filmed in quarantine using remote technologies and in the cast's own homes, will have a two-night launch on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Freeform also released the first teaser trailer for Love in the Time of Corona, which tracks four interwoven stories about the "search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests."

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson, play married couple James and Sade, who are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic halts James' work travel. Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley play roommates Oscar and Elle, whose mostly platonic friendship grows increasingly complicated.

Real-life couple Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt portray Paul and Sarah, who put on a facade when their daughter, Sophie (Ava Bellows), returns home from college. L. Scott Caldwell plays Nanda, whose husband can't return home from rehab and is determined to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Watch the teaser below.

The series is executive produced by The Fosters' Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Odom Jr. and Robinson.

Love in the Time of Corona airs Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23 on Freeform.

