Watch Toni Braxton Finally Tell Her Sisters She's Engaged on 'Braxton Family Values' (Exclusive)

Toni Braxton is ready to spill the tea!

The 50-year-old singer finally tells her family she's engaged on this week's episode of Braxton Family Values, and only ET has the exclusive first look. In ET's clip, Toni, flaunting a sizable engagement ring on her left hand -- decides it's time to let her sisters in on her (not-so-well-kept) secret.

"So anyway, guys, things in life, they've been really good. So, you know, we've been talking, thinking about our lives and our future, and where we go from here. We've been best friends forever," she teased sisters Traci, Trina, Towanda and Tamar at a family meal, as she carefully sipped her tea. "So we have decided to... get married!"

"I knew it! You've been smiling lately," Trina says. " Your thong has been showing lately!"

"This is actually my engagement ring. Mommy knew. I had to tell Mommy," Toni continues, showing off her new bling to her sisters.

"Of course your Bird is going to get you a Canary," Tamar cracks.

Toni confirmed her engagement to Birdman on Facebook in February, and opened up to ET about their wedding plans in March.

"He and I have been friends for a really long time, for, like, 17 years and it just grew from friendship to more than that, so you gotta keep your friend close," she said. "You never know what can happen."

"The cake is important… and the dress," she shared of her wedding must-haves. "I'm particular about the dress… I have to find something that's appropriate but sexy at the same time."

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

