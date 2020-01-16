It looks like Watchmen's season one finale cliffhanger will stay that way.

Creator Damon Lindelof told USA Today that he has no interest in making a second season of the HBO series -- and the network doesn't want to make it without him.

As the outlet reports, Lindelof says he's "given my blessing" to HBO if they want to pursue a follow-up to his Watchen adaptation, which aired its season finale on Dec. 15. In an interview on Wednesday, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said "it would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way."

"It's really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there's an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a Fargo, True Detective take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what I’m most interested in is what Damon wants to do," Bloys explained.

Lindelof seems to be a fan of "passing the baton," as he told ET ahead of Watchmen's debut. The writer-producer also shared he wasn't interested in revisiting his ABC hit, Lost.

"My feeling is that just like [how] Watchmen was someone else's story or Star Trek was someone else story, then you kind of pass the baton and things go on," he said, referring to his take on the Watchmen graphic novels, and position as producer for the big-screen remake of Star Trek (2009) and writer of Star Trek Into Darkness (2013).



"I, personally, am not going to be involved with other versions of Lost because we told the most complete version," he clarified. "I feel like I spent four years of my life begging them to end it and when they finally said yes, the ending that we did probably should stand as our ending."



Lindelof continued: "That said, I know that it is inevitable that someone else is going to come along and say, 'I have a new idea for Lost,' and I'm kind of excited about it and very curious about it. I think that would be sort of immensely flattering and super exciting to see what someone else would do with it."

See more on Watchmen in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Watchmen': How the HBO Series Hid the Graphic Novel's Original Characters in Plain Sight

'Watchmen': All the References to Historical Events, Political Figures and Pop Culture Highlights

'Lost' Creator Damon Lindelof Addresses Those Reboot Rumors! (Exclusive)

'Lost' Creator Damon Lindelof Reacts to Reboot Rumors and Why 'Watchmen' Is a Must-Watch! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery