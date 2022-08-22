Wayne Brady Dishes on the Amount of Nudity in 'American Gigolo' Series (Exclusive)
‘Bel-Air' Cast Calls for 'Empathy' Toward Will Smith as He Retur…
'Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman Credits Leonardo DiCaprio…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding Celebration: Ev…
Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
What Casey Affleck and Jennifer Garner Were Up to During Jennife…
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Engaged! Everything They've Said Ab…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Reunion: Where Are They Now?
Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Lavish 87-Acre Wedding P…
Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting Career After Devastating …
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Festivities Begin | ET’…
Nick Jonas Reflects on 'Life-Changing' Fatherhood Journey Full o…
Manti Te’o on Sharing His Story of Getting Catfished in New Docu…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Planning 'Larger Celebration' Aft…
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 2016 Jet Incident: More Shocking De…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Will Be Officia…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri and John’s ‘Sparkles’ Argument Gets Heated
Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed
Wayne Brady is getting real about how steamy things got on the set of his new series, American Gigolo. ET spoke to Brady backstage at the African American Film Critics Association TV Honors, where he was a presenter Saturday night, about just how much nudity was involved in the making of the Showtime series.
"The scenes that I am in are not steamy at all, because I play Jon's best friend, and so, I help move the story along, but I will say that there are a couple pool side scenes where, well, folks are just naked so if you don't like folks being naked, don't watch American Gigolo," Brady revealed. "But something tells me if you're watching American Gigolo, you should not be averse to a little bit of nudity."
While the nudity is par for the show's plot line, it did take a little getting used to for Brady.
"It took me a second to get used to it," he admitted. "When I’m saying my line, and all of a sudden you got guys just walking by, 'Flip, flop, flip, flop, and girls go, 'Bloop, bloop, bloop, flip, flop, boom, boom,' and I'm like, 'Oh, okay, this is a day at work, I'm just gonna look up here.'"
In the show, Wayne plays Lorenzo, the best friend of main character, Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal). Julian finds himself in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry after being released following a 15-year prison stint for a wrongful conviction. Struggling to find his footing, Julian will have to lean on Lorenzo to navigate both the sex industry and his complicated, personal relationships.
As for Lorenzo, Brady said his character is complex and will keep the audience guessing until the last episode.
"Lorenzo is -- you don't know about him," the Let's Make a Deal host explained. "You don't know when the season starts off, is he really Julian a.k.a. Jon Bernthal's friend? Is he really on a side? Did I have a hand in the events that happened to Julian? Am I really with him? Why am I so guarded? Is it all a lie?"
"And I think to be able to play a character that keeps the audience guessing until the last episode -- that’s a gift," Brady added.
American Gigolo premieres Sept. 9 on Showtime.
RELATED CONTENT
'American Gigolo' Trailer: Jon Bernthal Turns Up the Heat in Upcoming Sequel Series
Wayne Brady Reveals Project With Jamie Foxx That He Regrets Passing On
Halyna Hutchins Remembered by 'Blindfire' Colleague Wayne Brady
Related Gallery