Wayne Brady Involved in Car Accident, Physical Fight With Other Driver

Wayne Brady had a scary experience while driving in Malibu on Sunday.

ET can confirm that the actor, comedian and Let's Make a Deal host was driving on the Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday night when another car backed into him. TMZ was first to report the news.

The California Highway Patrol told ET that after hearing sirens, the other driver attempted to flee on foot. When Brady tried to stop him, the two got into a "minor physical altercation."

The other driver did ultimately flee on foot, but was later apprehended in a nearby neighborhood, and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run (property damage only), and battery.

The accident comes at the end of a year of reflection for the performer and father of one, who sat down with ET in September to open up about his decision to come out as pansexual the month prior. Brady explained that coming out at 51 was about being honest with himself and anyone he's in a relationship with.

"It would be hard for me to truly put myself 100 percent into a relationship when there's this nagging doubt that I have not explored that piece of me, or even given voice to having that option," Brady explained. "It doesn't mean that it's ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man, or a relationship with this person I don't know, but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whomever I'm in a relationship with knows me 100 percent, I think that's the piece that was missing, that I couldn't verbalize, 'cause I couldn't lock on to it."

"I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there's no way to truly give yourself 100 percent," he continued. "Now I feel differently about that 'cause I went, 'Oh, well now you know. So if you were to be involved with me, you know Wayne in totality.' I'm not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have."

RELATED CONTENT: