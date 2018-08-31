We Came as Romans Singer Kyle Pavone Died From Drug Overdose

Kyle Pavone, the lead singer from the metalcore band We Came as Romans, died on Saturday at the age of 28 from a drug overdose.

The singer's family released a statement on Friday thanking fans for their support during this difficult time, as well as sharing that they created The Kyle Pavone Foundation in his honor.

“On Saturday, August 25, we lost our son, our brother, our best friend, and bandmate to an accidental overdose. The opposite of addiction is connection. If you are feeling disconnected or lost, there is help," the statement, which was given to ET by the band's rep, reads. "Please take action, whether that is talking to your families or friends, meeting with a counselor, or joining a support group. If you are a friend or family member of someone who is struggling, do not be silent! If you are an artist in need of support through your struggle, we have created the Kyle Pavone Foundation in Kyle's honor, to help. We look forward to celebrating Kyle's life again at a public event in early October at the Fillmore in Detroit. Please join us to continue to support Kyle Pavone Foundation.org. Thank you.”

On Saturday, We Came as Romans announced Pavone's tragic death in a statement posted to their social media accounts.

“Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans," the statement read. "Kyle's tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent."

"The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief," the statement continued.

We Came as Romans, often abbreviated as WCAR, was founded in 2005 in Troy, Michigan, and originally went by the name "This Emergency." The band has had multiple lineup changes since.

Upon hearing the sad news, plenty of fellow artists, bands and friends of Pavone took to social media to share their condolences. See a few of the touching tributes below:

Our hearts go out to our dear friends @wecameasromans and @kylepavone family. We love you guys and are thinking of you all during this tragic time ❤️ — blessthefall (@blessthefall) August 25, 2018

Saddened by the passing of @kylepavone. I will always remember the big smiles and warm greetings whenever we would run into each other. You will be missed but our memories of great times will live on 💔 — CC (@ccbvb) August 25, 2018

RIP @kylepavone ... gone too soon. We were just talking about Fortnite tactics a few weeks ago at @InkcarFestival ... didn’t know that would be the last time i would see you. My love and thoughts are with all the WCAR dudes and kyle’s friends and family 💔💔💔 — Alan Ashby (@AlanAshby) August 25, 2018

All the love in the world to the Pavone’s and the entire WCAR family. RIP Kyle 🖤 https://t.co/PvRrhFZlIg — Like Moths to Flames (@LMTF) August 25, 2018

Truly heartbroken by the news of @wecameasromans Kyle Pavone passing. In the short time I had the pleasure of knowing him he was truly a creative and I loved working with him on our song. Condolences to his friends, family and bandmates. You be missed by so many. — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) August 25, 2018

R.I.P Kyle Pavone. My deepest condolences to the WCAR family today, they have been nothing but good to us. — Aaron Rosa (@IamAaronrosa) August 25, 2018

RIP Kyle Pavone you will be missed. I remember you taking me on the bus and playing me the UWWGTB first mixes. Sad day in music, thoughts go out to the family and the rest of the dudes — Alex Lofton « SPHINXX » (@makeoutalex) August 25, 2018

Today the world of music lost a great talent. From the start of this band, and still to this day, We Came As Romans has served as a big influence on all of us. RIP Kyle Pavone. pic.twitter.com/tlp8DC1hLv — Call It Home (@Callithomeny) August 25, 2018

