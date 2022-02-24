'WeCrashed' Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Prove They're 'Crazy Enough' to WeWork
Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are ready to revolutionize the world of work in their new AppleTV+ series, WeCrashed.
The eight-episode series, based on the Wondery podcast series, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, tells the real-life story of one of the most valuable startups in recent history, and the personalities behind its swift and seemingly inevitable demise.
Leto plays Adam Neumann, the Israeli "supernova" who founded WeWork -- a co-working startup that was, at one time, valued at $47 billion -- with Miguel McKelvey, played by Kyle Marvin in the series. However, it's clear from the trailer that this is mostly a story about the partnership between Adam and his wife, Rebekah, played by Hathaway, who supports her husband's grandiose plans while also striving for a seat at the corporate table.
"Are you a maverick or a muse?" a reporter asks Rebekah in the trailer. She answers quickly that she's merely a muse, but later confesses that one of her goals is to be featured in Vanity Fair.
"Vanity Fair's not for muses," the reporter points out, to which Rebekah responds, "Then I wanna change my answer."
Check out the full trailer below:
The series also stars America Ferrera, O-T Fagbenle, Robert Emmet Lunney, Steven Boyer, Cricket Brown and more.
WeCrashed premieres with its first three episodes on March 18 on Apple TV+, with new episodes hitting the streaming service every Friday. The show's eight-episode season will run through April 22.
