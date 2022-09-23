'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix

Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday.

The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

As part of Friday's premiere date announcement, Ortega shared insight into her version of the beloved heroine.

"Wednesday is currently a teenager and we've never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they're coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act," the actress said in a statement released through Netflix. "We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant."

Netflix

"And we've never seen her on screen this much," Ortega noted. "Any other time you've seen Wednesday, she's been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it and I think that's what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There's an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don't think we've ever seen before."

She'll be joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman, who play Morticia and Gomez Addams, as well as Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome and the original Wednesday herself, Christina Ricci, who returns to play a new character.

