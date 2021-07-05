Wells Adams Previews New Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (Exclusive)

After more than a year of pandemic travel restrictions, Wells Adams can't wait to get back to paradise!

The Bachelor Nation alum is returning as the beachside bartender in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and he can't wait for fans to see what the show has in store when it premieres on Aug. 16.

"We've had a rough year and a half," Adams told ET. "I think America needs a feel-good comedy show with a little bit of drama and romance thrown in there."

Bringing the comedy in the upcoming season will be celebrity guest hosts David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess, who are filling in following Chris Harrison's exit from the franchise. And Adams will be a bigger part of the show as well, receiving a title bump to Paradise's Master of Ceremonies.

"I think they couldn’t convince some of the celebrities to stay up as late as you have to for cocktail parties and rose ceremonies," he joked. "I'm there bartending, so they’re like, 'Yeah, throw Wells in, he'll do a good job!"

However, the reality star said he couldn't be more excited for what the new faces brought to the franchise.

"Obviously having like comedic juggernauts like David Spade and Titus Burgess come in, like, they're gonna bring the funny," he noted. "Lance brings musicality and the boy band [history] with him, so I think that's gonna be fun and a lot of people are gonna be kinda starstruck, and Lil Jon just brings like, really, really good vibes."

"I think everyone's going to be in for a really fun ride, and then I'll be there for the therapy sessions and for the drinks," he added.

As for heading to Paradise without Harrison for the first time, Adams admitted it was "a different vibe."

"Change is always hard, I understand that," he shared, "but at the end of the day, I wish Chris nothing but the best."

"I'm just excited for everyone to get to come back and enter the gates of Paradise," he added. "We had to take last year off which was a bummer, because I truly do love helping make the show, and I think America truly does love coming to the gates and walking down the steps with us. So I'm just happy that it's back."

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 16 on ABC. See more from Bachelor Nation in the video below.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams on Bringing 'Female Support' to 'The Bachelorette' (Exclusive)



