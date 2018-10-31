Wendy Williams is getting into the Halloween spirit!

The 54-year-old TV personality dressed as the Queen of Hearts for Wednesday's episode of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams pulled out all the stops for the look, rocking a bright red wig, leather gloves, sheer tights, and a bedazzled, cleavage-baring bustier.

As many of her fans will recall, Williams' last Halloween episode took a scary turn when she collapsed on-air while dressed as the Statue of Liberty. She briefly acknowledged the episode during Wednesday's show, saying, "It's the one-year anniversary of my faint-tation."

"So, the day doesn't necessarily bring up good mood to me," she continued. "But I'm dressed up! Yeah, look. 'Cause I tell you, I love you for watching. And you know I've got my heart necklace and all that ... so I'm dressed as the Queen of Hearts."

ET previously reported last October that Williams was speaking to her audience on stage, when she suddenly paused and began to wobble, before eventually falling to the floor. Cameramen immediately came to assist her, as the screen faded to black. Williams eventually returned and appeared to be fine, explaining that she overheated in her costume.

One day later, she took some time out of her show to further address what happened.

"A lot of people thought that was a joke, me fainting on my set. No, that was not a joke," she explained at the time. "No, I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman, and it's a long way down. I'm also a woman of a particular age and not trying to break anything, and also I don't do jokes and stunts with you like that. I don't need that."

"It was scary. It was really scary," she added. "All I could think about during the scare was, 'Don’t pull the podium over on to you 'cause that will make it worse.'"

