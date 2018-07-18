Wendy Williams Gets Candid On Her Battle With Addiction (Exclusive)

Wendy Williams has faced her demons and lived to talk about it.

The daytime talk show host sat down with ET to discuss her battle with cocaine addiction and how she somehow managed to put it behind her. It was during her days in radio that she developed the troubling habit.

“I was a functioning addict though,” she shared. “I report to work on time, and I’d walk in and all my co-workers, including my bosses, would know but since I would have my headphones on and walk in the studio and [they] wouldn’t fire me because I was making ratings.”

Williams also admitted during the interview that maintaining her wild lifestyle while also getting to work on time every day took work.

“[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she said. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

Now, Williams is using her experience with addiction in an effort to help others avoid making the mistakes she made. She has partnered with The Hunter Foundation to launch the "Be Here" National Campaign designed to combat drug addiction and substance abuse in communities.

