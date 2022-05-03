Wendy Williams Makes Rare Appearance at Met Gala After-Party

Wendy Williams is slowly but surely getting back into the New York City life, and the latest outing was a Met Gala after-party.

The 57-year-old talk show host attended a star-studded affair at The Standard Hotel on Monday night with Jason Lee, the CEO and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, as her date. She wore a colorful layered dress with matching sneakers, and a diamond-encrusted "W" pendant and necklace to complete the look. Lee looked dapper in shiny tuxedo.

He also took to Instagram and added several posts to commemorate the occasion, including a video in which he's seen looking into the camera and saying, "Came to New York for the Met Gala but I wasn't gonna come outside without the sexiest date in New York City." Williams, wearing a rabbit-ears headband, also makes a brief appearance and mugs for the camera before asking her famous catchphrase, "How you doin'?"

The 12th annual shindig at The Standard was headlined by Cardi B, with DJ sets by Kitty Ca$h and DJ SpinKing. Anderson .Paak, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Donatella Versace, Jared Leto, La La Anthony and Marc Jacobs were among some of the many attendees.

The self-proclaimed "King of the Internet" also posted a photo on Tuesday and appeared to throw some shade at producers of The Wendy Williams Show with the caption, "How was @therealwendywilliamsonline outside last night. Looking great. Sounding great. Even told @tmz_tv she's coming back to tv yet the @wendyshow didn't even talk about it during todays Hot Topics?" For good measure, Lee also tagged the show's supervising producer, Norman Baker, and added in the caption, "make sure the bureau does her right and mentions this tomorrow or they should just throw the whole damn show away."

Just last month, Williams was also out in NYC and talked about looking forward to making her TV return. She and some friends enjoyed dinner at Fresco by Scotto, and an eyewitness told ET that the conversation included Williams talking about making a comeback on TV, getting back to work and her ongoing financial battle with Wells Fargo.

"The restaurant's co-owner, Rosanna Scotto, greeted Wendy warmly and people there were excited to see Wendy out," the eyewitness also told ET. "She seemed to be in great spirits and looked great. Outside the restaurant, fans were yelling, 'We love you, Wendy!'"

Williams, of course, stepped away from her eponymous talk show last fall, just before production began on its 13th season. The show announced on Sept. 9 that Williams would be temporarily absent while she dealt with some "ongoing health issues."

