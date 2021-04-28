Things got tense on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez made an appearance on the show to talk about season 2 of her series, Joseline's Cabaret: Miami, but things quickly took a left turn after Wendy Williams commented on reality TV star's changing looks.

"You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there," Hernandez began. "I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls."

Williams tried to assure "The Puerto Rican Princess" that she finds her very entertaining, but Hernandez wasn't convinced.

"We feel like you be trying us. We feel like you don’t really be rooting for us, especially with me. Every time I come on your show, you always wanna compare me to another broad," the dancer and rapper explained. "I don’t need to be compared; I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade, I’ve got my own show, I franchised my own show to another network. I have the number one show in the country."

Williams quickly corrected Hernandez, "No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended."

The reality TV star went on to claim she feels undervalued, to which Williams chimed in, explaining that the feeling is mutual.

"You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay? You know what, Joseline, because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do," the longtime talk show host shared. "But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do as a woman—we’re not gonna even talk about race—just as a woman? I still don’t make that dollar-for-dollar match that men make, but anyway, Shoe Cam please. Let me see your shoes."

The two continued to go tit for tat, with Williams throwing an actual flower at Hernandez's screen, but by the end of the interview the ladies appeared to be on good terms.

Watch the video below to see Williams address some of the drama in her own life in her upcoming biopic.

