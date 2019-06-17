The gang is back.

In the first look at Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story, the rivalry between the Sharks and Jets -- the two gangs on either side of this modern-day Romeo and Juliet -- has reignited on the streets of New York 1957.

In the latest version of the musical, which first debuted on Broadway in 1957 and was adapted into a popular film in 1961, Ansel Elgort takes over the lead role as Tony with newcomer Rachel Zegler starring opposite him as Maria.

20th Century Fox

The photo also shows rest of the gangs, with Ezra Menas as Anbodys, Ben Cook as Mouthpiece Sean Harrison Jones as Action, Mike Faist as Riff and Patrick Higgins as Baby John. On the Sharks side, David Alvarez plays Bernardo with Julius Anthony Rubio as Quique, Ricardo Zayas as Chago, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Sebastian Serra as Braulio and Carlos Sánchez Falú as Pipo.

Currently in production, the film also stars Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in the original film, as Valentina. The role is a reconceived version of drugstore owner and Tony’s boss, Doc.

West Side Story is expected to hit theaters on December 18, 2020.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rita Moreno Dishes on 'West Side Story' Role and Sets the Record Straight on Scripting Comments (Exclusive)

Meet the New Stars of 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg Casts Total Unknown for Lead in 'West Side Story'