Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Whether you want to escape current world events or learn how you can help during them, there are plenty of streaming options to satisfy you this weekend.

If you're in the former group, turn to Beyoncé’s highly anticipated visual album, an adventure-based travel show with Adam Devine, or a masturbation dramedy starring Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer.

For inspiration amid the current world turmoil, turn on soccer star Megan Rapinoe's new conversation-based talk show with an impressive lineup of influential guests.

If all else fails, return to the classics and stream one of Steven Spielberg's most iconic flicks.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of July 31, 2020.

DISNEY+

Beyonce.com

Black Is King

After weeks of publicity, Beyoncé’s Black is King is finally here. The film and visual album, directed, written and executive produced by Beyoncé, stands as a companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. The film follows a voyage of Black families as it showcases symbols and makes references to ancient African history.

Click here to stream Black Is King on Disney+.

Muppets Now

The Muppets are back! After a nearly 40-year hiatus from the original Muppets Show, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and Kermit the Frog are returning with what's being billed as an unscripted improv show that will include a game show, a cooking show and a talk show.

Click here to stream Muppets Now on Disney+.

HBO MAX

HBO Max

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe

The Team USA soccer star is gearing up to have cultural conversations with important figures on her new talk show. The first episode alone features segments with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, as they try to help shape the ongoing conversations taking place during this time in our country’s history.

Click here to stream Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe on HBO Max beginning Aug. 1.

NETFLIX

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

The Umbrella Academy

Based on the comic book series, Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater have brought this show of dysfunctional superhero siblings back for season 2. The end of the world still looms in this 1963-set season, which has Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Tom Hopper reprising their roles.

Click here to stream The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

Seriously Single

Settle in for a lot of laughs when you turn on this delightful Johannesburg-set rom-com that follows two single best friends who have different views on love. There's the free spirit who's loving the single life and the social-media expert who's desperate to find a romantic connection... or at least stop stalking her ex.

Click here to stream Seriously Single on Netflix.

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

Take a pause on your quarantine baking to sit back and enjoy watching others do the work! The third season of this fast-paced realtiy competition series features talented teams turning out incredible treats including cupcakes, confections and cakes.

Click here to stream Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet on Netflix.

QUIBI

Quibi

Bad Ideas With Adam Devine

Follow Adam Devine as he globe trots in search of adventure with a slew of famous friends. The host and his guest up the ante on their already dangerous adventures to ensure some truly terrible choices are made. Rebel Wilson, Blake Anderson and Thomas Middleditch are among some of the featured guests on this anything-but-ordinary travel show.

Click here to stream Bad Ideas With Adam Devine on Quibi.

VOD

Saban Films

The Shadow of Violence

This thriller takes you inside the dark underbelly of rural Ireland, where feared drug-dealing enforcer Douglas "Arm" Armstrong's (Cosmo Jarvis) loyalties are tested when his employers order him to kill for the first time.

Click here to stream The Shadow of Violence on VOD.

Yes, God, Yes

Natalia Dyer stars in this dramedy as a Catholic teen who becomes guilt-ridden when she discovers masturbation. In an effort for redemption, she attends a religious retreat, but things don't go as planned when a cute boy starts flirting with her.

Click here to stream Yes, God, Yes on VOD.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

If you like... A League of Their Own and are ready to embrace America's pastime now that baseball is back, stream Pitch on Hulu.

Celebrate the return of pro sports by turning on this canceled-too-soon series starring Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The 10-episode series is sure to inspire you as you follow the story of Ginny Baker (Bunbury), the first female baseball player in MLB.

Click here to stream Pitch on Hulu.

If you like... Catherine Hardwicke's flick, Thirteen, watch her new show, Don't Look Deeper, on Quibi.

Helena Howard, Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer star is this sci-fi series about a high school teenager who begins to suspect that she is not like the other girls. In fact, she might not even be human.

Click here to stream Don't Look Deeper on Quibi.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Universal/Getty Images

Jurassic Park (1993)

Return to this Steven Spielberg classic if for no other reason than to admire Laura Dern's character's ahead-of-her-time feminism and sensible footwear. While the dinos are the stars of the show in this flick, they only appear onscreen for 15 minutes total. A lot of work went into crafting the extinct animals for their short screen time, including live-action robots and CGI effects. It was all worth it, though, as the film took home three Academy Awards.

Click here to stream Jurassic Park on Netflix beginning Aug. 1.

Brandon Aninipot contributed to this story.

