ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan are sharing the best things to watch during this week's episode of Stream Queens!

If you're an Aaron Sorkin fan, you've got two options to keep you busy this weekend. Kids aren't running out of things to stream either, as they can slay monsters or sing along with the options available on streaming this week.

If you want to feel sad but inspired, a documentary and a based-on-a-real-story flick are at your disposal. To leave the stress of the world behind, watch a couple redecorate homes or sit back as chimps run around and live their lives.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Oct. 16, 2020.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Prime Video

Time

The documentary that landed its director, Garrett Bradley, the best director for a U.S. documentary prize at Sundance is finally available to stream. Filmed over two decades, the doc follows Fox Rich as she works to raise her sons and get her husband out of prison where he's currently serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery. Poignant and mesmerizing, Time gives insight into America's prison-industrial complex.

Click here to stream Time on Amazon Prime Video.

Joan Marcus

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck resurrects her teenage self in this Broadway play. In doing so, Schreck goes back to a time when she gave speeches about the U.S. Constitution in order to pay for college, while tracing how the document has affected women since its conception.

Click here to stream What the Constitution Means to Me on Amazon Prime Video.

DISNEY+

Disney+

Clouds

Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni helmed this musical drama about a dying teenage boy who writes his goodbyes into a song, which becomes a viral hit. Based off of Laura Sobiech's memoir, Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way, Clouds is sure to make you emotional.

Click here to stream Clouds on Disney+.

Disney Plus

Meet the Chimps

Go inside the 200-acre Louisiana refuge for more than 300 chimps in this six-part series. As you listen to narration from Jane Lynch, you'll be privy to the chimps' ups and downs as you witness them living their lives deep in the forest.

Click here to stream Meet the Chimps on Disney+.

HBO MAX

HBO Max

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

To encourage voting in the upcoming election, the cast of The West Wing is reuniting for the first to time in 17 years. During the stage presentation, cast members including Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford will reprise their roles as they perform "Hartsfield's Landing," from the third season of the series. During act breaks, fans can expect special appearances from Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

Click here to stream A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote on HBO Max.

HBO Max

David Byrne's American Utopia

Recorded during the show's Broadway run, David Byrne's American Utopia brings the Talking Heads frontman together with an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, as it transports audiences to a dream world filled with human connection, self-evolution and social justice.

Click here to stream David Byrne's American Utopia on HBO Max after its Oct. 17 premiere.

HULU

Hulu

Helstrom

Based off of the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Helstrom, this series follows two siblings as they track down the worst of humanity in an effort to atone for their father, a powerful serial killer.

Click here to stream Helstrom on Hulu.

NETFLIX

Justina Mintz/NETFLIX

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

When a teen is recruited by a secret society of babysitters, she battles against the Boogeyman and other monsters after they abduct the boy she's watching. The flick, based off of Joe Ballarini's book of the same name, will make a great addition to a family-friendly Halloween movie night

Click here to stream A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting on Netflix.

Courtesy of NETFLIX

Dream Home Makeover

Real-life couple Syd and Shea McGee star in Netflix's latest interior design series. With six episodes that are just 30 minutes long, this series is the perfect no-stress binge.

Click here to stream Dream Home Makeover on Netflix.

MARNI GROSSMAN/NETFLIX

Grand Army

Five Brooklyn high school students struggle with sexual, racial and economic politics in this drama series. Teen viewers will be drawn in as they watch their peers attempt to survive and succeed in Brooklyn's largest public high school.

Click here to stream Grand Army on Netflix.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Social Distance

This eight-part anthology series is set in the beginning months of COVID-19, and focuses on how people worked to keep their friendships and relationships alive amid quarantine. Each episode tells a different story and is sure to bring you back to the first months of the pandemic.

Click here to stream Social Distance on Netflix.

NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, this historical drama tells the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. A-listers including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jeremy Strong lead the cast.

Click here to stream The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix.

Courtsey of Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries

The Netflix reboot returns with a second round of mysteries. While the specific cases in the episodes aren't yet known, some titles include "Washington Inside Murder," "Death in Oslo," and "Stolen Kids."

Click here to stream Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix.

VOD

ET Online

The Devil Has a Name

Kate Bosworth stars as an oil executive in this fictionalized drama about the real-life water contamination wars in California. The film -- which also stars Martin Sheen, Haley Joel Osment and Pablo Schreiber -- follows along with a widowed farmer's court battle against the oil giant.

Click here to stream The Devil Has a Name.

Look to the Sky Films

The Opening Act

After always wanting to be a stand-up comic, things don't go as planned for Will when he finally gets the chance to fulfill his dream in this charming comedy. With snarky radio DJs, relentless hecklers and annoying groupies, Will has to decide if a life of comedy is actually worth it.

Click here to watch The Opening Act on VOD.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Netflix

If you like... Casper and Josie and the Pussycats, watch Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix.

Newcomer Madison Reyes stars in this musical series about a young girl who works to find her voice after the death of her mother with the help of three friendly, teenaged ghosts. EP'd by Kenny Ortega, Julie and the Phantoms is the perfect show for fans of High School Musical.

Click here to stream Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix.

ET Online

If you like... Daybreak and Warm Bodies, watch Love and Monsters on VOD.

After seven years of living underground due to the Monsterpocalypse, Joel (Dylan O'Brien) decides to venture above ground to track down his high school girlfriend... despite the ever-present danger. Fun-filled and action-packed, Love and Monsters shows what Joel's willing to do for love.

Click here to watch Love and Monsters on VOD.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Orion/Getty Images

The Addams Family (1991)

Based off of the 1964 TV series of the same name, this Anjelica Huston-starring flick earned her a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in a role that nearly went to Cher. The supernatural dark comedy about a bizarre family is the ideal pre-Halloween watch.

Click here to stream The Addams Family on Netflix.

