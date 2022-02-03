What's New on Peacock: From 'Marry Me' to 'Bel-Air'
Whether February means Valentine’s Day or Super Bowl Sunday to you, there’s plenty of great content coming your way on Peacock. This month, the NBCUniversal streaming service is providing 2800+ hours of Winter Olympics coverage and will serve as the streaming home for this year’s Super Bowl. The platform also has a new J.Lo-led rom-com premiering on both the big and small screen just in time for Valentine’s Day.
When superstar Kat Valdez is publicly cheated on by her fiancé right before their wedding, she impulsively marries a guy in her concert’s crowd. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in this graphic novel adaptation, Marry Me, out in theaters and streaming Feb. 11.
Looking to revisit some old Valentine's Day classics? How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Friends with Benefits, The Wedding Planner and Fifty Shades of Grey are all available to stream on Peacock this month. And if all that romance just isn’t for you, the dramatic reimagining of the beloved ‘90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premieres Feb. 13.
If you're still struggling to find new shows and movies to stream (as opposed to rewatching your favorites again and again), then be sure to check out the rest of ET’s streaming guides to find out what’s new on Prime Video, Disney, Hulu and more. Keep reading to check out all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.
Marry Me (Feb. 11)
Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, Marry Me follows pop star Kat Valdez, who is engaged to be very publicly married to celebrity heartthrob, Bastian. On the day of their wedding, news breaks of Bastian’s infidelity, and in a state of shock Kat decides to marry a random man from the crowd. Her now-husband, Charlie Gilbert, is just an average teacher suddenly propelled into stardom. Together, the odd couple must work through their differences and decide how to handle their impulsive decision, for better or for worse. Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, and Sarah Silverman star in this whirlwind rom-com, out in theaters and streaming on Feb. 11.
Bel-Air (Feb. 13)
West Philly teenager Will Smith is popular, a good student and definitely going somewhere. But when he finds himself in some trouble back home, his family decides it’d be best for him to spend some time living with his aunt and uncle in Los Angeles, California. Bel Air, to be more specific. The lighthearted, feel-good ‘90s sitcom we all know and love is getting a makeover in this dramatic reimagining of the comedy series. The new hour-long drama will see all of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s beloved characters return in modern day forms, and the series plans to tackle conflicts, emotions and biases that didn’t previously fit into the 30-minute sitcom style comedy. Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones star in Bel-Air, out Feb. 13.
The 2022 Winter Olympics
From Feb. 2 through Feb. 20, Peacock is the official streaming of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. Live stream all 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games, or catch one of the four Peacock Original programs providing must-see moments, highlight reels, athlete interviews, in-depth analysis and previews of events to come. Whichever event you’re interested in catching -- there’s a record 109 this year -- Peacock has you covered.
Here's everything new coming to Peacock this February:
Feb. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ali
Along Came Polly
Belly
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
The Blues Brothers
The Bounty Hunter
The Breakfast Club
Bridesmaids
Bringing Down the House
Bustin’ Loose
The Chronicles of Riddick
Clockers
Conan the Barbarian
Cowboys & Aliens
Crooklyn
Death at a Funeral
Definitely, Maybe
Deliver Us From Eva
Do the Right Thing
Downton Abbey
Enemy of the State
Erin Brockovich
The Express
The Family the Preys
Four Brothers
Friends With Benefits
Geostorm
Hanna
Hitch
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
It’s Complicated
Jarhead
Johnson Family Vacation
The Last Stand
Love Actually
Love Happens
A Madea Christmas
Madea’s Witness Protection
Major Payne
Miami Vice
Midnight Run
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous
Mo’ Better Blues
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life
Mr. Deeds
Pitch Black
The Preacher’s Wife
Pride
Psycho
Psycho II
Psycho III
Reign of Fire
Repo Men
The Rundown
Safe House
The Secret of My Success
The Shawshank Redemption
Slap Shot
Superbad
Ted 2
This Christmas
Wanderlust
Weird Science
What Happens in Vegas
What’s Love Got to Do With It
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl
Top Chef: Season 18
Feb. 2
Grown Ups
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 2, episodes 1–6
Feb. 4
The Today Show — Post Opening Ceremony
Feb. 10
Copshop
Feb. 11
Marry Me
Feb. 13
Bel-Air: Season 1, episodes 1–3
Super Bowl LVI
Feb. 14
Tammy
Temptation Island: Season 3
Feb. 15
The Real Murders of Orange County: Season 2 (Oxygen)
Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Feb. 16
Murderball
Feb. 17
The Burning Wall
Trollstopia: Season 6
Feb. 21
The 355
Feb. 22
America's Got Talent: Extreme: Season 1, episode 1
The Endgame: Season 1, episode 1
Snapped: Season 30, episode 1
Feb. 25
Law and Order: Season 21, episode 1
Feb. 28
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht: Season 3, episode 1
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More
Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week
What's New on Prime Video This Month