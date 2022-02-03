Whether February means Valentine’s Day or Super Bowl Sunday to you, there’s plenty of great content coming your way on Peacock. This month, the NBCUniversal streaming service is providing 2800+ hours of Winter Olympics coverage and will serve as the streaming home for this year’s Super Bowl. The platform also has a new J.Lo-led rom-com premiering on both the big and small screen just in time for Valentine’s Day.



When superstar Kat Valdez is publicly cheated on by her fiancé right before their wedding, she impulsively marries a guy in her concert’s crowd. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in this graphic novel adaptation, Marry Me, out in theaters and streaming Feb. 11.



Looking to revisit some old Valentine's Day classics? How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Friends with Benefits, The Wedding Planner and Fifty Shades of Grey are all available to stream on Peacock this month. And if all that romance just isn’t for you, the dramatic reimagining of the beloved ‘90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premieres Feb. 13.



Marry Me (Feb. 11)

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, Marry Me follows pop star Kat Valdez, who is engaged to be very publicly married to celebrity heartthrob, Bastian. On the day of their wedding, news breaks of Bastian’s infidelity, and in a state of shock Kat decides to marry a random man from the crowd. Her now-husband, Charlie Gilbert, is just an average teacher suddenly propelled into stardom. Together, the odd couple must work through their differences and decide how to handle their impulsive decision, for better or for worse. Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, and Sarah Silverman star in this whirlwind rom-com, out in theaters and streaming on Feb. 11.

Bel-Air (Feb. 13)

West Philly teenager Will Smith is popular, a good student and definitely going somewhere. But when he finds himself in some trouble back home, his family decides it’d be best for him to spend some time living with his aunt and uncle in Los Angeles, California. Bel Air, to be more specific. The lighthearted, feel-good ‘90s sitcom we all know and love is getting a makeover in this dramatic reimagining of the comedy series. The new hour-long drama will see all of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s beloved characters return in modern day forms, and the series plans to tackle conflicts, emotions and biases that didn’t previously fit into the 30-minute sitcom style comedy. Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones star in Bel-Air, out Feb. 13.

The 2022 Winter Olympics

From Feb. 2 through Feb. 20, Peacock is the official streaming of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. Live stream all 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games, or catch one of the four Peacock Original programs providing must-see moments, highlight reels, athlete interviews, in-depth analysis and previews of events to come. Whichever event you’re interested in catching -- there’s a record 109 this year -- Peacock has you covered.

Here's everything new coming to Peacock this February:

Feb. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ali

Along Came Polly

Belly

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

The Blues Brothers

The Bounty Hunter

The Breakfast Club

Bridesmaids

Bringing Down the House

Bustin’ Loose

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clockers

Conan the Barbarian

Cowboys & Aliens

Crooklyn

Death at a Funeral

Definitely, Maybe

Deliver Us From Eva

Do the Right Thing

Downton Abbey

Enemy of the State

Erin Brockovich

The Express

The Family the Preys

Four Brothers

Friends With Benefits

Geostorm

Hanna

Hitch

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

It’s Complicated

Jarhead

Johnson Family Vacation

The Last Stand

Love Actually

Love Happens

A Madea Christmas

Madea’s Witness Protection

Major Payne

Miami Vice

Midnight Run

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous

Mo’ Better Blues

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life

Mr. Deeds

Pitch Black

The Preacher’s Wife

Pride

Psycho

Psycho II

Psycho III

Reign of Fire

Repo Men

The Rundown

Safe House

The Secret of My Success

The Shawshank Redemption

Slap Shot

Superbad

Ted 2

This Christmas

Wanderlust

Weird Science

What Happens in Vegas

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl

Top Chef: Season 18

Feb. 2

Grown Ups

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 3

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 2, episodes 1–6

Feb. 4

The Today Show — Post Opening Ceremony

Feb. 10

Copshop

Feb. 11

Marry Me

Feb. 13

Bel-Air: Season 1, episodes 1–3

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 14

Tammy

Temptation Island: Season 3

Feb. 15

The Real Murders of Orange County: Season 2 (Oxygen)

Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Feb. 16

Murderball

Feb. 17

The Burning Wall

Trollstopia: Season 6

Feb. 21

The 355

Feb. 22

America's Got Talent: Extreme: Season 1, episode 1

The Endgame: Season 1, episode 1

Snapped: Season 30, episode 1

Feb. 25

Law and Order: Season 21, episode 1

Feb. 28

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht: Season 3, episode 1