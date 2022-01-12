TV

What's New on Peacock: 'The Twilight Saga,' 'Wolf Like Me' and More

By Danica Creahan‍
What's new on Peacock
Mark Rogers/Peacock

New year, new content on Peacock! The NBCUniversal streaming service is kicking off 2022 with a bunch of Peacock originals, classic movies and fan favorite series dropping all month long. 

The countdown to Paris Hilton’s wedding is growing closer in the final episodes of the heiress’ reality show, Paris in Love, premiering on Peacock this month. A new supernatural rom-com-meets-potential-horror series starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher will be released in its binge-worthy entirety on Jan. 13. 

And speaking of series with a supernatural twist, we’re getting both new and old book to screen adaptations on the platform this month, with the release of the animated YA series Supernatural Academy, and the addition of all five films in The Twilight Saga.

If your New Year’s resolution was to watch more new content (as opposed to rewatching your favorite films and shows again and again), then be sure to check out the rest of ET’s streaming guides to find out what’s new on Prime Video, Paramount+ and more. Keep reading to check out all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.

The Twilight Saga

The Twilight Saga
Lionsgate

After The Twilight Saga’s arrival on Netflix caused a resurgence of the internet’s Twilight phase, all five of these seemingly fangless vampire flicks remain in high demand, and soon Peacock will be the place to binge them. See the newest Batman and the star of Spencer in the roles that (arguably) launched them to superstardom as the scowling Edward Cullen and chronically sighing Bella Swan. Whether it’s fueled by love, hate or some irrevocable fascination that lies between the two, after their Netflix departure, you’ll be able to rewatch all five films in The Twilight Saga on Peacock starting Jan. 16. 

Wolf Like Me

Wolf Like Me
Mark Rogers/Peacock

This new dramedy series follows Frozen star Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as Gary and Mary. When Mary crashes her car into the struggling single father, causing his daughter to begin experiencing a panic attack, and the pair share what could be called the furthest thing from a “meet-cute.” Against all odds, the sparks seem to just keep flying from there. But the recently widowed Gary isn’t the only one with baggage in this unlikely relationship. And judging from the trailer, Mary’s problems seem a tad hairier than average. All six episodes of this genre-bending series premiere on Peacock Jan. 13. 

True Story With Ed and Randall

True Story With Ed and Randall
Peacock

This hybrid scripted/unscripted series is hosted by The Office’sEd Helms and WandaVision’sRandall Park. The dynamic comedy duo welcomes average Americans to share their hilarious, inspiring, dramatic and action-packed true stories, and then watch them be reenacted by a star-studded cast of rotating actors and comedians. Terry Crews, Paul Scheer, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, Mindy Sterling, Shannon Woodward, Tichina Arnold, Tawny Newsome, Lauren Ash, Fortune Feimster, and more are set to appear on this fun and lighthearted show. All six episodes of True Story With Ed and Randall come out Jan. 20. 

Supernatural Academy 

Supernatural Academy
Peacock

This young adult animated series is an adaptation of the popular Jaymin Eve book series “The Supernatural Academy.” The show is set to closely mirror the plot of the books, following two twin sisters, one raised in the human world and one in the supernatural. The polar opposite pair must learn to work together as a team when the human twin is brought into the supernatural world against her will. All 16 episodes of Supernatural Academy arrive on Peacock on Jan. 20.  

Here's everything new coming to Peacock in January: 

Jan. 1 
50/50, 2011  
An American Tail, 1986  
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991  
Aftermath, 2021 
Bad Boys, 1995  
Bad Boys II, 2003  
The Bear, 1988 
The Best Man, 1999  
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998  
The Bone Collector, 1999  
Bowfinger, 1999  
The Break-Up, 2006  
The Brothers, 2001  
Chicken Run, 2000  
Dawn of the Dead, 2004  
The Descent, 2006  
The Descent Part 2, 2010  
Die Hard, 1988  
Die Hard 2, 1998 
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996  
Don’t Think Twice, 2016  
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003 
Enough, 2002  
Escape Plan, 2013 
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982  
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015  
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017  
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018  
Fletch, 1985  
Fletch Lives, 1989  
The Flintstones, 1994  
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000  
Gamer, 2009  
Good Will Hunting, 1998  
Harriet, 2019  
Head Over Heels, 2001  
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008  
Hotel Transylvania, 2012  
Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015  
Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013  
Josie and the Pussycats, 2001  
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008  
The Karate Kid, 1984  
The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986  
The Karate Kid III, 1989  
Kindergarten Cop, 1990  
The Land Before Time, 1988  
Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016  
Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010  
Little Rascals, 1994  
The Little Strangler, 2018  
Lost in Translation, 2003  
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003 
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003 
Meet Dave, 2008 
Midway, 1976  
The Nutty Professor, 1996  
The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000  
Old School, 2003 
One for the Money, 2012  
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013  
The Prince of Egypt, 2013  
Public Enemies, 2009  
Rapture-Palooza, 2013  
Ray, 2004  
The Replacements, 2000  
Salt, 2010  
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010  
Scream, 1996  
Scream 2, 1997  
Seabiscuit, 2003 
Selena, 1997 
Selma, 2014  
Serenity, 2005  
Shrek, 2001  
Shrek 2, 2004  
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003  
Tale of Despereaux, 2008  
This Means War, 2012  
Uncle Buck, 1989  
Unstoppable, 2010 
A Very Merry New Year, 2021 
Wanted, 2008  
The Wedding Planner, 2001  
Winter’s Bone, 2010  
FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara  
Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City  
WWE Day 1  

Jan. 2 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara   
Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa  
Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley  
Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle  
Snowpiercer, 2013  
Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers 

Jan. 3 
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012  

Jan. 4 
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC) 
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC) 

Jan. 5 
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC) 
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC) 
Nancy & Tonya, 2022  

Jan. 6 
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021 
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original) 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)  
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)  
U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program 
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program 

Jan. 7 
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)  
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012  
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance 
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating 
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate 

Jan. 8 
Supercross – Anaheim, California  
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program 
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance 
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate 
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate 

Jan. 9 
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions 
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11 
Sunday Night Football - Week 18
2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating 

Jan. 10 
Paper & Glue, 2021 

Jan. 11 
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC) 
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC) 

Jan. 12 
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC) 
Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014 
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC) 
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC) 

Jan.13 
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 3 (Peacock Original) 
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6 
One-Punch Man, Season 1 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)  
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)  
Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)   

Jan. 14 
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)  

Jan. 15 
Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea  
Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City  
Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford  
Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton  
Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton  
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United 
Premier League Goal Rush  
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC) 
Supercross – Oakland, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

Jan. 16 
European Figure Skating Championships 2022 
Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT
Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal  
Twilight, 2008  
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009  
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010 
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011  
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012  

Jan. 18 
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC) 
Snapped, Season 29 
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC) 

Jan. 19 
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC) 
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC) 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College  
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC) 

Jan. 20 
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 4 (Peacock Original) 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)  
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)  
Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)   
True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)   

Jan. 21 
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)  

Jan. 22 
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2 
Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves  
Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle  
Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton  
Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley  
Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City 
Premier League Goal Rush  
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC) 
Supercross – San Diego, CA 
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 23 
IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24 
Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham 
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA 

Jan. 24 
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo) 
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!) 

Jan. 25 
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC) 
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC) 

Jan. 26 
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC) 
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC) 
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC) 

Jan. 27 
Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)  
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 5 (Peacock Original) 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)  
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)  

Jan. 28 
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)  
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota   

Jan. 29 
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota  
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC) 
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
WWE Royal Rumble

