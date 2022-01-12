What's New on Peacock: 'The Twilight Saga,' 'Wolf Like Me' and More
New year, new content on Peacock! The NBCUniversal streaming service is kicking off 2022 with a bunch of Peacock originals, classic movies and fan favorite series dropping all month long.
The countdown to Paris Hilton’s wedding is growing closer in the final episodes of the heiress’ reality show, Paris in Love, premiering on Peacock this month. A new supernatural rom-com-meets-potential-horror series starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher will be released in its binge-worthy entirety on Jan. 13.
And speaking of series with a supernatural twist, we’re getting both new and old book to screen adaptations on the platform this month, with the release of the animated YA series Supernatural Academy, and the addition of all five films in The Twilight Saga.
If your New Year’s resolution was to watch more new content (as opposed to rewatching your favorite films and shows again and again), then be sure to check out the rest of ET’s streaming guides to find out what’s new on Prime Video, Paramount+ and more. Keep reading to check out all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.
The Twilight Saga
After The Twilight Saga’s arrival on Netflix caused a resurgence of the internet’s Twilight phase, all five of these seemingly fangless vampire flicks remain in high demand, and soon Peacock will be the place to binge them. See the newest Batman and the star of Spencer in the roles that (arguably) launched them to superstardom as the scowling Edward Cullen and chronically sighing Bella Swan. Whether it’s fueled by love, hate or some irrevocable fascination that lies between the two, after their Netflix departure, you’ll be able to rewatch all five films in The Twilight Saga on Peacock starting Jan. 16.
Wolf Like Me
This new dramedy series follows Frozen star Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as Gary and Mary. When Mary crashes her car into the struggling single father, causing his daughter to begin experiencing a panic attack, and the pair share what could be called the furthest thing from a “meet-cute.” Against all odds, the sparks seem to just keep flying from there. But the recently widowed Gary isn’t the only one with baggage in this unlikely relationship. And judging from the trailer, Mary’s problems seem a tad hairier than average. All six episodes of this genre-bending series premiere on Peacock Jan. 13.
True Story With Ed and Randall
This hybrid scripted/unscripted series is hosted by The Office’sEd Helms and WandaVision’sRandall Park. The dynamic comedy duo welcomes average Americans to share their hilarious, inspiring, dramatic and action-packed true stories, and then watch them be reenacted by a star-studded cast of rotating actors and comedians. Terry Crews, Paul Scheer, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, Mindy Sterling, Shannon Woodward, Tichina Arnold, Tawny Newsome, Lauren Ash, Fortune Feimster, and more are set to appear on this fun and lighthearted show. All six episodes of True Story With Ed and Randall come out Jan. 20.
Supernatural Academy
This young adult animated series is an adaptation of the popular Jaymin Eve book series “The Supernatural Academy.” The show is set to closely mirror the plot of the books, following two twin sisters, one raised in the human world and one in the supernatural. The polar opposite pair must learn to work together as a team when the human twin is brought into the supernatural world against her will. All 16 episodes of Supernatural Academy arrive on Peacock on Jan. 20.
Here's everything new coming to Peacock in January:
Jan. 1
50/50, 2011
An American Tail, 1986
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991
Aftermath, 2021
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Boys II, 2003
The Bear, 1988
The Best Man, 1999
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
The Bone Collector, 1999
Bowfinger, 1999
The Break-Up, 2006
The Brothers, 2001
Chicken Run, 2000
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
The Descent, 2006
The Descent Part 2, 2010
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1998
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996
Don’t Think Twice, 2016
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Enough, 2002
Escape Plan, 2013
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
The Flintstones, 1994
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000
Gamer, 2009
Good Will Hunting, 1998
Harriet, 2019
Head Over Heels, 2001
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015
Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
Josie and the Pussycats, 2001
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
The Karate Kid, 1984
The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986
The Karate Kid III, 1989
Kindergarten Cop, 1990
The Land Before Time, 1988
Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016
Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010
Little Rascals, 1994
The Little Strangler, 2018
Lost in Translation, 2003
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Meet Dave, 2008
Midway, 1976
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000
Old School, 2003
One for the Money, 2012
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
The Prince of Egypt, 2013
Public Enemies, 2009
Rapture-Palooza, 2013
Ray, 2004
The Replacements, 2000
Salt, 2010
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Seabiscuit, 2003
Selena, 1997
Selma, 2014
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
Tale of Despereaux, 2008
This Means War, 2012
Uncle Buck, 1989
Unstoppable, 2010
A Very Merry New Year, 2021
Wanted, 2008
The Wedding Planner, 2001
Winter’s Bone, 2010
FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara
Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City
WWE Day 1
Jan. 2
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara
Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley
Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle
Snowpiercer, 2013
Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers
Jan. 3
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012
Jan. 4
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Jan. 5
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Nancy & Tonya, 2022
Jan. 6
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program
Jan. 7
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate
Jan. 8
Supercross – Anaheim, California
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate
Jan. 9
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football - Week 18
2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating
Jan. 10
Paper & Glue, 2021
Jan. 11
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Jan. 12
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)
Jan.13
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6
One-Punch Man, Season 1
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Jan. 14
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Jan. 15
Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea
Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford
Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton
Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United
Premier League Goal Rush
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)
Supercross – Oakland, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA
Jan. 16
European Figure Skating Championships 2022
Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT
Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Jan. 18
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 29
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Jan. 19
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
Jan. 20
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)
True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Jan. 21
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Jan. 22
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2
Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves
Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle
Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton
Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley
Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City
Premier League Goal Rush
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)
Supercross – San Diego, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Jan. 23
IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24
Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Jan. 24
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)
Jan. 25
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Jan. 26
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)
Jan. 27
Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Jan. 28
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota
Jan. 29
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
WWE Royal Rumble
