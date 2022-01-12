New year, new content on Peacock! The NBCUniversal streaming service is kicking off 2022 with a bunch of Peacock originals, classic movies and fan favorite series dropping all month long.

The countdown to Paris Hilton’s wedding is growing closer in the final episodes of the heiress’ reality show, Paris in Love, premiering on Peacock this month. A new supernatural rom-com-meets-potential-horror series starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher will be released in its binge-worthy entirety on Jan. 13.

And speaking of series with a supernatural twist, we’re getting both new and old book to screen adaptations on the platform this month, with the release of the animated YA series Supernatural Academy, and the addition of all five films in The Twilight Saga.



If your New Year’s resolution was to watch more new content (as opposed to rewatching your favorite films and shows again and again), then be sure to check out the rest of ET’s streaming guides to find out what’s new on Prime Video, Paramount+ and more. Keep reading to check out all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.

The Twilight Saga

Lionsgate

After The Twilight Saga’s arrival on Netflix caused a resurgence of the internet’s Twilight phase, all five of these seemingly fangless vampire flicks remain in high demand, and soon Peacock will be the place to binge them. See the newest Batman and the star of Spencer in the roles that (arguably) launched them to superstardom as the scowling Edward Cullen and chronically sighing Bella Swan. Whether it’s fueled by love, hate or some irrevocable fascination that lies between the two, after their Netflix departure, you’ll be able to rewatch all five films in The Twilight Saga on Peacock starting Jan. 16.

Sign Up

Wolf Like Me

Mark Rogers/Peacock

This new dramedy series follows Frozen star Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as Gary and Mary. When Mary crashes her car into the struggling single father, causing his daughter to begin experiencing a panic attack, and the pair share what could be called the furthest thing from a “meet-cute.” Against all odds, the sparks seem to just keep flying from there. But the recently widowed Gary isn’t the only one with baggage in this unlikely relationship. And judging from the trailer, Mary’s problems seem a tad hairier than average. All six episodes of this genre-bending series premiere on Peacock Jan. 13.

Sign Up

True Story With Ed and Randall

Peacock

This hybrid scripted/unscripted series is hosted by The Office’sEd Helms and WandaVision’sRandall Park. The dynamic comedy duo welcomes average Americans to share their hilarious, inspiring, dramatic and action-packed true stories, and then watch them be reenacted by a star-studded cast of rotating actors and comedians. Terry Crews, Paul Scheer, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, Mindy Sterling, Shannon Woodward, Tichina Arnold, Tawny Newsome, Lauren Ash, Fortune Feimster, and more are set to appear on this fun and lighthearted show. All six episodes of True Story With Ed and Randall come out Jan. 20.

Sign Up



Supernatural Academy

Peacock

This young adult animated series is an adaptation of the popular Jaymin Eve book series “The Supernatural Academy.” The show is set to closely mirror the plot of the books, following two twin sisters, one raised in the human world and one in the supernatural. The polar opposite pair must learn to work together as a team when the human twin is brought into the supernatural world against her will. All 16 episodes of Supernatural Academy arrive on Peacock on Jan. 20.

Sign Up



Here's everything new coming to Peacock in January:

Jan. 1

50/50, 2011

An American Tail, 1986

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991

Aftermath, 2021

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

The Bear, 1988

The Best Man, 1999

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

The Bone Collector, 1999

Bowfinger, 1999

The Break-Up, 2006

The Brothers, 2001

Chicken Run, 2000

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

The Descent, 2006

The Descent Part 2, 2010

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1998

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996

Don’t Think Twice, 2016

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Enough, 2002

Escape Plan, 2013

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

The Flintstones, 1994

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000

Gamer, 2009

Good Will Hunting, 1998

Harriet, 2019

Head Over Heels, 2001

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Hotel Transylvania, 2012

Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013

Josie and the Pussycats, 2001

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

The Karate Kid, 1984

The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986

The Karate Kid III, 1989

Kindergarten Cop, 1990

The Land Before Time, 1988

Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016

Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010

Little Rascals, 1994

The Little Strangler, 2018

Lost in Translation, 2003

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Meet Dave, 2008

Midway, 1976

The Nutty Professor, 1996

The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000

Old School, 2003

One for the Money, 2012

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013

The Prince of Egypt, 2013

Public Enemies, 2009

Rapture-Palooza, 2013

Ray, 2004

The Replacements, 2000

Salt, 2010

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Seabiscuit, 2003

Selena, 1997

Selma, 2014

Serenity, 2005

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003

Tale of Despereaux, 2008

This Means War, 2012

Uncle Buck, 1989

Unstoppable, 2010

A Very Merry New Year, 2021

Wanted, 2008

The Wedding Planner, 2001

Winter’s Bone, 2010

FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara

Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City

WWE Day 1

Jan. 2

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara

Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley

Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle

Snowpiercer, 2013

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers

Jan. 3

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012

Jan. 4

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Jan. 5

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Nancy & Tonya, 2022

Jan. 6

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program

Jan. 7

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate

Jan. 8

Supercross – Anaheim, California

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate

Jan. 9

PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football - Week 18

2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating

Jan. 10

Paper & Glue, 2021

Jan. 11

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Jan. 12

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)

Jan.13

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6

One-Punch Man, Season 1

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Jan. 14

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Jan. 15

Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea

Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford

Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton

Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United

Premier League Goal Rush

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)

Supercross – Oakland, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

Jan. 16

European Figure Skating Championships 2022

Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT

Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Jan. 18

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 29

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Jan. 19

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)

Jan. 20

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)

True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Jan. 21

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Jan. 22

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2

Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves

Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton

Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley

Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City

Premier League Goal Rush

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)

Supercross – San Diego, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 23

IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24

Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 24

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)

Jan. 25

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Jan. 26

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)

Jan. 27

Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Jan. 28

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota

Jan. 29

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

WWE Royal Rumble