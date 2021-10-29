What's New on Peacock This Month
November is a big month at Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service is dropping a bunch of new holiday movies and new weekly originals all month long.
Paris Hilton fans, mark your calendars. Paris in Love will make its Peacock debut this month. Follow the socialite-turned-entrepreneur and her fiancée Carter Milliken Reum's journey to their wedding day in this brand new docuseries.
Fans of the Real Housewives franchise can expect to see Kathy Hilton make an appearance on her daughter's new series, however she won't be one of the iconic reality TV personalities on Peacock's Housewives super-show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip, also premiering this month.
If a whole lot of reality TV isn't your thing, NBCUniversal streaming site's subscribers can watch Shawn and Gus reunite for Psych 3: This Is Gus. The sleuth BFFs will attempt to unravel their latest mystery before Gus gets married.
Now that it's November, it's time to get into the holiday spirit. It's a major month for holiday TV and movies on Peacock. Some of the holiday releases include: High Holiday, The Great Christmas Switch, Christmas Time is Here, Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving and A Kindhearted Christmas.
If you need more reasons to start feeling all holly and jolly, keep reading to see all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.
Paris in Love (Nov. 11)The 13-part Paris Hilton-led docuseries explores her romance with fiancé Carter Milliken Reum and where the former socialite is in her life. Fans will get the inside scoop on all things Paris, including her engagement, bridal dress shopping, bachelorette party, DJ career and everything in between.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip (Nov. 18)
This is the Housewives cross-over series we've been waiting for. For the first time ever, see what happens when the most iconic Real Housewives stars from across the country embark together on the Caribbean vacation of a lifetime. The Peacock original reality series stars Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.
Psych 3: This Is Gus
In the third Psych film, Gus and Selene are getting married before the birth of their child. However, Shawn and Gus are intent on solving the mystery around Selene's estranged husband and why it's taking Selene so long to sign the divorce papers.
From original movies to anticipated series, here's what you can expect from this month at Peacock.
Available Nov. 1
17 Again,
2012
The Addams Family
Along Came Polly
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade 2
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Casper’s Scare School
Christmas in Compton
Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Chronicles of Riddick
Coat of Many Colors
The Cold Light of Day
Country Line
Cry Baby
Dallas Buyers Club
Dazed and Confused
Death at a Funeral
Deck the Halls
The Deer Hunter
Downton Abbey
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial
End of Days
Erin Brockovich
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Evan Almighty
Far and Away
Goodfellas
Fatal Secrets
Hairspray Live!
Happiness Is a Four Letter Word
Happy Gilmore
High Holiday
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
How Murray Saved Christmas
Into the Mirror
Jesus Christ Superstar
A Knight’s Tale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Song
Legal Action
The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Lone Survivor
Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs
A Lot Like Christmas
Lucy
Menace II Society
Midnight Run
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Mo’ Money
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Munich
Murder Manual
Mystery Men
Neighbors
New Year New Us
Non-Stop
The Notebook
An Officer and a Gentleman
The Only Thrill
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Patriot Games
Peter Pan Live
Pitch Black
The Proposal
Reindeer Games
Salt
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa’s Slay
Savannah Sunrise
Scent of a Woman
Seven
Shadows in the Sun
The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play)
Sunburn
Ted 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Thanksgiving with the Carter’s
This Christmas
TMNT
Trainwreck
Unstoppable
W.
Walk the Line
The Warrant
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
The Wiz: Live
XXX: Return of Xander Cage
You’ve Got Mail
Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1
The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7
Wild West Chronicles, Season 1
Available Nov. 2
Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)
Available Nov. 4
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Beast Mode
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Available Nov. 5
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014 Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)
Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa
Available Nov. 6
Breeders Cup Classic
The Great Christmas Switch
Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame
Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City
Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley
Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle
Available Nov. 7
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City
Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams
Available Nov. 8
The Adventures of Pepper & Paula
Arthur & Merlin
AWOL-72
Behaving Badly
Body of Sin
The Challenge Disaster
The Changeover
The Crash
Daylight’s End
Don’t Hang Up
Dwegons and Leprechauns
Eloise
The Good Neighbor
The Great Bear
Heavenly Deposit
A Horse for Summer
The Hot Flashes
Pixies
Pod
Pressure
Rapid Eye Movement
Rich Boy Rich Girl
Robot Overlords
Rushlights
Scenic Route
The Strange Ones
The Trials of Cate McCall
Available Nov. 10
Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story
The Restless Conscience
Available Nov. 11
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5 Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
Available Nov. 12
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure
Available Nov. 13
Christmas Time is Here
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass
Available Nov. 14
Dead Heist
Edmond
Ernest in the Army
Ernest Rides Again
Fifty Pills
Finding Rin Tin Tin
Grand Theft Parsons
The Great New Wonderful
Labor Pains
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mayor of the Sunset Strip
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass
The Proposition
Straight A’s
Strays
Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders
Available Nov. 15
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6
Liar, Liar
Available Nov. 16
Cowboys & Aliens
One Day
Safe House
Available Nov. 17
1,000 Times Good Night
All You Ever Wished For
Arcadia
The Barefoot Artists
Broken
Burn Burn Burn
Dogs on the Inside
Famous Nathan
Glassland
The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story
Hector
Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives
Jasper Jones
Longmire, Seasons 1-6
My Art
Not Another Happy Ending
A Reggae Sesson
Second Coming
Sign Painters
Small, Beautiful Moving Parts
Strike a Pose
Available Nov. 18
30 Miles From Nowhere
All I Want For Christmas
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
Avenging Angelo
Blonde and Blonder
Bob the Builder
Boy Meets Girl, Season 1
Christmas Together
A Christmas Wedding Date
Christmas Wedding Runway
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Hidden Away
High School Exorcism
Holiday Switch
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Mad Whale
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2
Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)
A Royal Christmas Engagement
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Save the Wedding
Shoelaces for Christmas
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
What Doesn’t Kill You
Where the Red Fern Grows
The World Made Straight
Available Nov. 19
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Pressure Cooker
Teach
Available Nov. 20
A Kindhearted Christmas
Nitro Rallycross
Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame
Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United
Available Nov. 21
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship Nitro Rallycross
Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers
WWE Survivor Series
Available Nov. 22
Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin
Available Nov. 24
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
Available Nov. 25
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon
Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)
Available Nov. 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase
Available Nov. 27
Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa
Royally Wrapped for Christmas
Available Nov. 28
Christmas Is You
Premier League – Brentford v. Everton
Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham
Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United
Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford
Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens
