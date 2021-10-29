TV

What's New on Peacock This Month

By Lily Rose‍
Paris in Love
NBCUniversal

November is a big month at Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service is dropping a bunch of new holiday movies and new weekly originals all month long. 

Paris Hilton fans, mark your calendars. Paris in Love will make its Peacock debut this month. Follow the socialite-turned-entrepreneur and her fiancée Carter Milliken Reum's journey to their wedding day in this brand new docuseries. 

Fans of the Real Housewives franchise can expect to see Kathy Hilton make an appearance on her daughter's new series, however she won't be one of the iconic reality TV personalities on Peacock's Housewives super-show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip, also premiering this month. 

If a whole lot of reality TV isn't your thing, NBCUniversal streaming site's subscribers can watch Shawn and Gus reunite for Psych 3: This Is Gus. The sleuth BFFs will attempt to unravel their latest mystery before Gus gets married. 

Now that it's November, it's time to get into the holiday spirit. It's a major month for holiday TV and movies on Peacock. Some of the holiday releases include: High HolidayThe Great Christmas SwitchChristmas Time is HereChrisley Knows Thanksgiving and A Kindhearted Christmas.

If you need more reasons to start feeling all holly and jolly, keep reading to see all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.

Paris in Love
NBCUniversal

Paris in Love (Nov. 11)

The 13-part Paris Hilton-led docuseries explores her romance with fiancé Carter Milliken Reum and where the former socialite is in her life. Fans will get the inside scoop on all things Paris, including her engagement, bridal dress shopping, bachelorette party, DJ career and everything in between. 

Real Housewives
NBCUniversal

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip (Nov. 18)

This is the Housewives cross-over series we've been waiting for. For the first time ever, see what happens when the most iconic Real Housewives stars from across the country embark together on the Caribbean vacation of a lifetime. The Peacock original reality series stars Kyle RichardsTeresa GiudiceKenya MooreCynthia BaileyMelissa GorgaLuann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

Psych
NBCUniversal

Psych 3: This Is Gus

In the third Psych film, Gus and Selene are getting married before the birth of their child. However, Shawn and Gus are intent on solving the mystery around Selene's estranged husband and why it's taking Selene so long to sign the divorce papers. 

From original movies to anticipated series, here's what you can expect from this month at Peacock.

Available Nov. 1

17 Again,

 2012

The Addams Family

Along Came Polly

Billy Madison

Blade

Blade 2

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Casper’s Scare School

Christmas in Compton

Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Chronicles of Riddick

Coat of Many Colors

The Cold Light of Day

Country Line

Cry Baby

Dallas Buyers Club

Dazed and Confused

Death at a Funeral

Deck the Halls

The Deer Hunter

Downton Abbey

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial

End of Days

Erin Brockovich

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Evan Almighty

Far and Away

Goodfellas

Fatal Secrets

Hairspray Live!

Happiness Is a Four Letter Word

Happy Gilmore

High Holiday

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How Murray Saved Christmas

Into the Mirror

Jesus Christ Superstar

A Knight’s Tale

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Song

Legal Action

The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave

Lethal Weapon 

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Lone Survivor

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs

A Lot Like Christmas

Lucy

Menace II Society

Midnight Run

A Million Ways to Die in the West 

Mo’ Money

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Munich

Murder Manual

Mystery Men

Neighbors

New Year New Us

Non-Stop

The Notebook

An Officer and a Gentleman

The Only Thrill

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Patriot Games

Peter Pan Live

Pitch Black

The Proposal

Reindeer Games

Salt

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa’s Slay

Savannah Sunrise

Scent of a Woman

Seven

Shadows in the Sun

The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play)

Sunburn

Ted 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Thanksgiving with the Carter’s

This Christmas

TMNT

Trainwreck

Unstoppable

W.

Walk the Line

The Warrant

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

The Wiz: Live

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

You’ve Got Mail

Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1

The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7

Wild West Chronicles, Season 1

Available Nov. 2

Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)

Available Nov. 4 

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Beast Mode

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original) 

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Available Nov. 5

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014 Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)

Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa

Available Nov. 6

Breeders Cup Classic

The Great Christmas Switch 

Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City

Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle

Available Nov. 7

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City

Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams

Available Nov. 8

The Adventures of Pepper & Paula

Arthur & Merlin 

AWOL-72

Behaving Badly

Body of Sin

The Challenge Disaster

The Changeover

The Crash

Daylight’s End

Don’t Hang Up

Dwegons and Leprechauns

Eloise

The Good Neighbor

The Great Bear

Heavenly Deposit

A Horse for Summer

The Hot Flashes

Pixies 

Pod

Pressure

Rapid Eye Movement

Rich Boy Rich Girl

Robot Overlords

Rushlights

Scenic Route

The Strange Ones

The Trials of Cate McCall

Available Nov. 10

Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story

The Restless Conscience

Available Nov. 11

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5 Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

Available Nov. 12

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure

Available Nov. 13

Christmas Time is Here

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass

Available Nov. 14

Dead Heist

Edmond

Ernest in the Army

Ernest Rides Again

Fifty Pills

Finding Rin Tin Tin

Grand Theft Parsons

The Great New Wonderful

Labor Pains

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mayor of the Sunset Strip

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass

The Proposition

Straight A’s

Strays

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders

Available Nov. 15

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6

Liar, Liar

Available Nov. 16

Cowboys & Aliens

One Day

Safe House

Available Nov. 17

1,000 Times Good Night 

All You Ever Wished For

Arcadia

The Barefoot Artists

Broken

Burn Burn Burn

Dogs on the Inside

Famous Nathan

Glassland

The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story

Hector

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives

Jasper Jones

Longmire, Seasons 1-6

My Art

Not Another Happy Ending

A Reggae Sesson

Second Coming 

Sign Painters

Small, Beautiful Moving Parts

Strike a Pose

Available Nov. 18

30 Miles From Nowhere 

All I Want For Christmas

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

Avenging Angelo

Blonde and Blonder

Bob the Builder

Boy Meets Girl, Season 1

Christmas Together

A Christmas Wedding Date

Christmas Wedding Runway

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Hidden Away

High School Exorcism

Holiday Switch

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Mad Whale

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2

Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)

A Royal Christmas Engagement

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Save the Wedding 

Shoelaces for Christmas

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

What Doesn’t Kill You

Where the Red Fern Grows

The World Made Straight

Available Nov. 19

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Pressure Cooker

Teach

Available Nov. 20

A Kindhearted Christmas

Nitro Rallycross

Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace 

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford

Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United

Available Nov. 21

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship Nitro Rallycross

Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers

WWE Survivor Series

Available Nov. 22

Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

Available Nov. 24

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Available Nov. 25

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon

Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

Available Nov. 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase

Available Nov. 27

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa

Royally Wrapped for Christmas

Available Nov. 28

Christmas Is You

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton

Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham

Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United

Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford

Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens

