What's New on Peacock This Month

November is a big month at Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service is dropping a bunch of new holiday movies and new weekly originals all month long.

Paris Hilton fans, mark your calendars. Paris in Love will make its Peacock debut this month. Follow the socialite-turned-entrepreneur and her fiancée Carter Milliken Reum's journey to their wedding day in this brand new docuseries.

Fans of the Real Housewives franchise can expect to see Kathy Hilton make an appearance on her daughter's new series, however she won't be one of the iconic reality TV personalities on Peacock's Housewives super-show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip, also premiering this month.

If a whole lot of reality TV isn't your thing, NBCUniversal streaming site's subscribers can watch Shawn and Gus reunite for Psych 3: This Is Gus. The sleuth BFFs will attempt to unravel their latest mystery before Gus gets married.

Now that it's November, it's time to get into the holiday spirit. It's a major month for holiday TV and movies on Peacock. Some of the holiday releases include: High Holiday, The Great Christmas Switch, Christmas Time is Here, Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving and A Kindhearted Christmas.

If you need more reasons to start feeling all holly and jolly, keep reading to see all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.

Paris in Love (Nov. 11)

The 13-part Paris Hilton-led docuseries explores her romance with fiancé Carter Milliken Reum and where the former socialite is in her life. Fans will get the inside scoop on all things Paris, including her engagement, bridal dress shopping, bachelorette party, DJ career and everything in between.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip (Nov. 18)

This is the Housewives cross-over series we've been waiting for. For the first time ever, see what happens when the most iconic Real Housewives stars from across the country embark together on the Caribbean vacation of a lifetime. The Peacock original reality series stars Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

Psych 3: This Is Gus

In the third Psych film, Gus and Selene are getting married before the birth of their child. However, Shawn and Gus are intent on solving the mystery around Selene's estranged husband and why it's taking Selene so long to sign the divorce papers.

