Peacock has entered the streaming game. The Comcast-owned NBCUniversal launched its streaming platform, Peacock, last year with something for everyone: From originals like the Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster revivals to comfort food like The Office andParks and Recreation.

The service is available to Xfinity customers, but customers can choose from three options: a free tier or two paid tiers called Peacock Premium. The free tier will provide access to a limited, ad-supported version of Peacock and customers will only be able to stream select episodes of Peacock originals and roughly half the library. In the two paid tiers, Peacock Premium, customers can spend $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year for ad-supported access to everything on Peacock or upgrade to ad-free for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

After being notably absent from Roku for a time, the Peacock app was made available on Roku devices last fall.

"We are pleased Roku recognizes the value in making NBCUniversal’s incredible family of apps and programming, including Peacock, available to all of their users across the country," the media company said Sept. 18. "More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices. Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms."

Peacock is one of the major services to join the growing number of streaming options, which already includes the Warner Media-owned HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and more.

Intended to launch with the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics (before the Games were postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus), Peacock's launch instead focused on its deep catalogue of content -- 20,000 hours worth of classic titles including full runs of Downton Abbey, Friday Night Lights, The Office and Parks and Rec -- as well as new originals that will be available to stream on its first day. With much more to come, including the drama reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Langdon.

From original movies to anticipated series, here are a few of ET's picks for what you can stream on Peacock.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Through Aug. 8 . Delayed one year due to coronavirus, the two-week event kicked off Wednesday, July 21 and runs through the first week of August in the host city of Tokyo, Japan, which commemorated the Games with the opening ceremony Friday, July 23. You can see the full competition schedule on the Tokyo Olympics website. Peacock will stream major events live every morning -- including Women's and Men's gymnastics and Track and Field. Peacock will also stream live coverage of Team USA Men's Basketball throughout the Olympics. The live coverage will be supplemented with the ability for subscribers to catch highlights and full replays of events on demand in Peacock.

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics: Games Schedule and More

There will also be original Olympics programming, including Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg; For Ball and Country, tracking the U.S. Men's Basketball team's quest for a fourth straight gold medal; Golden, which follows all-star American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner; and The Sisters of '96, which relives the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's gold medal effort at the 1996 Games.

Ex-Rated

Premieres Aug. 12. Ex-Rated, hosted by Andy Cohen, explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all of their previous romantic partners -- from long-term relationships to casual hook-ups -- to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last.

Hart to Heart

Premieres Aug. 5 . Kevin Hart takes a turn as talk show host, interviewing A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, humor. The series, which will drop groups of episodes every Thursday, will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.

Dr. Death

Based on Wondery’s podcast, Dr. Death is inspired by the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him.

Girls5eva

Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder '90s girl group who reunite after they get an unexpected opportunity to make a comeback when their only hit song is sampled by a hotshot rapper. Starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell as the former foursome, their road to musical redemption is one fraught with bumps and hiccups along the way.

Rutherford Falls

A comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads -- quite literally -- when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star in the series from co-creators Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

Wrestlemania

From April 5, Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to the WWE Network’s extensive catalogue, which includes all past WWE, WCW, and ECW pay-per-view events, every episode of Raw and Smackdown, and upcoming live events such as Wrestlemania and Summerslam, and much more. Peacock is offering their premium membership 50% off for a limited time, so you can snag an account just in time to watch Wrestlemania 37 Live on April 10 and 11, and see WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and even 2021 Grammy winner Bad Bunny take to the ring.

Mr. Mercedes

Season 3 of the Stephen King drama begins streaming March on Peacock. The series follows a retired detective sets out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade when a serial killer begins tormenting him through a series of letters and emails. The new season follows the Hodges of the death of a local author. While the dreaded Mr. Mercedes is gone, his presence looms large.

Punky Brewster

In the follow-up series, grown-up Punky Brewster (Soleil Moon Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self. Cherie Johnson also returns as Punky's best friend Cheri, with Quinn Copeland, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, Lauren Lindsey Donzis and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Saved by the Bell

When California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state -- including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality. Original stars Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez return to the series, alongside new cast members John Michael Higgins, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Lark Voorhies reprises her role as Lisa Turtle in a special cameo.

The Office

Watch every episode of The Office -- yes, all 201! There will be never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original episodes, beginning with Season 3 and more coming in March. Other special features you'll find are playlists to chronicle pranks, best office romances and office words.

The Amber Ruffin Show

Amber Ruffin showcases her signature smart-and-silly take on the news of the week, responding to it all with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.

Brave New World

Based on Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel, the star-studded series brings to life a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability. But all that is disrupted when Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) vacation in the Savage Lands and encounter John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dule Hill) are back! The second Psych movie kicks off when Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed by a mysterious culprit in a sting operation gone wrong and left for dead. Shawn and Gus return to their old stomping grounds in Santa Barbara to be by Lassie’s side as he recovers from a stroke. The duo, in all their tomfoolery, find themselves secretly untangling a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their significant others or the perks of living in the Bay Area. But, as they soon discover, what they uncover will change the course of their relationship forever.

"From the very beginning, we all clicked so fast and we were having such a good time and work was so fun," series star Maggie Lawson told ET of the success of the franchise. "The one thing we all hoped for and prayed for was that that transferred and that people could feel that and see that when we were working together. I think that is hopefully what has happened. Plus, we love and really appreciate the Psych-Os so much. They're like a part of the team. They're the reason we’re making these movies."

Betty In NY

The new adaptation stars newcomer Elyfer Torres as Beatriz “Betty” Aurora Rincón Lozano, an intelligent, Mexican American woman who graduated with honors as an economist with a master in finance. In search of her dream job, Betty encounters many months of rejection. However, her bright and positive attitude lands her a job as a personal assistant to Armando Mendoza (Erick Elías), the president of fashion agency, V&M Fashion.

Intelligence

The workplace comedy starring David Schwimmer is set in the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters, which is described as "a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop."

"I thought the idea was hugely original. Setting this workplace comedy against the backdrop of high-stakes national security, cybercrime and cyberterrorism," Schwimmer told ET. "But mostly to play this guy who is emblematic of so much that I feel is wrong with people in power today. This arrogant, pompous, narcissistic, ignorant American, ultra-patriotic [guy] -- mostly 'cause he's never been out of the country and doesn't speak anything but English... If you've seen the show, you know he's racist, homophobic, sexist, he's a bull in a china shop and full of self-belief. But what he lacks in intelligence, he makes up for in confidence."

