Pat Sajak is feeling the love from Wheel of Fortune fans after announcing on air Monday that his beloved dog of 12 years, Stella, died.
"We recently had to say goodbye to Stella," Sajak shared at the end of Monday night’s broadcast. "It was a very sad time for the Sajak family."
The longtime game show host ended the episode with a slideshow of photos of Stella in happier times. One of the pics showed Sajak playing with Stella next to a ceramic Dalmatian, while others showed Sajak playing in the snow with her and sitting in a chair with the pooch at his side.
"We’re gonna miss her,” Sajak said after sharing the family photos. "She was a good friend."
Sajak's co-host, Vanna White, reminisced alongside her longtime partner, noting that they'd both decided to name their pets Stella, though White's Stella is a cat.
The moving moment came with an outpouring of support from not only the audience, but Wheel of Fortune fans, who took to social media to show lots of love to the grieving Sajak and his family.
"I don't usually cry during Wheel of Fortune, but here we are," one fan wrote.
"Pat Sajak and Stella: we know how you feel. It's hard to say goodbye," another fan said.
See more fans offer their condolences to the legendary game show host below.
