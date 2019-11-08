Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery on Thursday, but is thankfully recovering.

The long-running game show's official Twitter announced the news on Friday and shared that Thursday's taping of the show had to be canceled when 73-year-old Sajak underwent surgery to correct a blocked intestine. Taping resumed on Friday, with Sajak's longtime Wheel of Fortune colleague, 62-year-old Vanna White, stepping in as host.

"Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine," the tweet read alongside a picture of a puzzle reading "Get well soon Pat!."

"He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," the tweet continued. "Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host."

Sajak was just out and about on Nov. 1, when he and White as well as Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek supported producer Harry Friedman as Friedman got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Friedman has been the executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune since 1999.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

ET spoke with White in May at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, where she revealed that Trebek gave her a head's up on his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis before he announced it on March 6.

"Yes, because we're a family," she said. "We've been together for over 30 years. Even though Jeopardy! is different from Wheel, we're kind of the same."

"He is a strong man and has such a will to conquer this," she added of 79-year-old Trebek. "Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t do it."

