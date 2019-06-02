WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Sunday’s season 6 finale of When Calls the Heart!

Elizabeth Thornton has made her choice... or has she?

During Sunday's season 6 finale of When Calls the Heart, everyone's favorite schoolteacher selected Lucas as her dance partner, but once she locked eyes with Nathan, she appeared torn over her decision. The episode ended with that massive cliffhanger, but don't worry hearties, because ET has you covered!

We spoke exclusively with WCTH executive producer Alfonso H. Moreno over email about Elizabeth's love triangle, plus several other touching storylines we saw in the finale like Jesse and Clara's engagement, Lee and Rosemary's journey to parenthood, and even what lies ahead for Carson and Faith's romance.

ET: We just finished watching the finale, and OMG, what a cliffhanger! Elizabeth asked Lucas to dance, but once she locked eyes with Nathan, she looked a bit torn about her decision. Please describe what's going through Elizabeth's head. What was going through your mind as you were creating that oh-so-important final moment?

Alfonso H. Moreno: Even before I wrote episode one, I envisioned working toward that final moment at the dance when Elizabeth chooses Lucas as a dance partner – and then exchanges that look with Nathan. I hoped to develop these two new, very different, characters in such a way that both would be worthy of Elizabeth’s love. I also hoped that the social media fan base would be engaged enough to be split as to who was the worthiest choice.

What is it about Lucas that made Elizabeth ask him to dance over Nathan?

I think Lucas is charming, witty, vulnerable and good-hearted. But, ultimately, what got Elizabeth to ask him to dance over Nathan is that he pursued her a little more than Nathan did. I believe that in romance, as in life, moxie goes a long way.

Were there ever conversations about Lucas and Elizabeth sharing a kiss, or more affection during the final scene? Why or why not? How did Erin Krakow feel about it?

We did discuss it in the writers’ room and I discussed it with Hallmark. Ultimately, we all believed that we couldn’t take it that far. We wanted to be respectful of the fact that Elizabeth had recently been widowed and had a baby. My hope was that we could work the storylines such that the majority of the audience would be pulling for Elizabeth to have a romance, rather than feeling we foisted one on her.

Erin Krakow has told ET many times that Elizabeth's highest priority is Baby Jack, not her love life. Now that some time has passed, how big of a role will romance play in Elizabeth's life?

Season 6 ends with Elizabeth acknowledging that she may be open to romance again. Of course, her role as a mother will remain paramount.

Can we expect to see Elizabeth make a definitive choice (between Lucas and Nathan) in season 7?

Honestly, I am not sure, yet. I am starting the WCTH writers’ room next week and we’ll start plotting out the season. I believe that there is a lot of humor, romance and emotion that can arise from Lucas and Nathan seeking to win Elizabeth’s heart and Elizabeth having to decide who is the better man for her.

Lee and Rosemary experienced a lot of growth as a couple this season. How will we see them pursue their journey to parenthood in season 7? Will we find out if they're unable to have kids? If so, will they be open to adoption?

This is another question that we’ll tackle very soon in the writers’ room. But I will tell you this: There are some scenes, that no matter how many times I watch, I get teary-eyed. That scene where Rosemary tells Lee that she doesn’t think she can have his child is one of those scenes. Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith portrayed this story arc perfectly.

Carson and Faith seemed to be on the fast track to love, but Faith left town to be with her father. What's the status of Carson and Faith's relationship? A lot of hearties seemed to enjoy the chemistry between Carson and Grace, could that be potentially bubbling up?

Carson and Faith had a wonderful and fun start to their relationship – and we’ll be revisiting that again in season 7. Grace will find a different romance in her new town of Brookfield in When Hope Calls.

Clara and Jesse's proposal was so touching! I know Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing helped write the wedding vows that were used during their characters' wedding scene, so I'm curious if Aren Buchholz or Eva Bourne added any personal touches to the proposal scene?

Their proposal and acceptance lines were as scripted… but if and when they get married, maybe they will go the route of Erin and Daniel.

What's the next step for Clara and Jesse? Will they be starting a family?

I haven’t decided what the next step in their journey is going to be. This will be another story arc that I will be delving into when the writers’ room begins. I love the fact that there are so many established characters with their own histories that I can explore.

I know you're hard at work on When Hope Calls, which is so exciting! Describe the show for fans, and what they can expect. How will it be different from When Calls the Heart? Will any familiar faces be making appearances?

Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), sisters who were orphaned and raised very differently, reunite as adults and open an orphanage in the small Northwest town of Brookfield in 1916. The town and its people are on the cusp of change – transitioning from the simple times of the horse and buggy to the more modern times of cars and technology. This series, infused with emotion, romance and humor, explores stories about finding and holding onto what is important in life and embracing family, in whatever form it takes.

Tonally, the show is similar to WCTH, but the series is in a different place with different people driving the stories. At its center are these sisters. I want to explore the relationship of these two women, who were separated and, thus, spent a large part of their lives in different circumstances. Still young themselves, they are rebuilding their sisterly bond while also taking on the huge task of running an orphanage because they believe they can do it better than the institutions they experienced. It’s a challenge for them because the orphans they care for come with their own complicated backgrounds – and some people in town aren’t initially welcoming to them or the orphanage. Lillian and Grace are spirited, beautiful women – and will catch the eye of at least a couple of men in town. These sisters will ultimately navigate through all the range of emotions that come with budding romance.

Some characters from WCTH will be guest starring in When Hope Calls, including Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Lee (Kavan Smith) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

When does production for When Calls the Heart season 7 start? Will all our favorite stars, including Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally, be returning? Please tease the big plot points that we'll see explored!

Production for WCTH season 7 starts around mid-August and Kevin and Chris will be coming back! I am looking forward to continuing their story arcs. Romance in various forms with various characters will remain big plot points in this series.

