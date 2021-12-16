Hearties, meet your new Little Jack!

ET can exclusively reveal that Vancouver-based actor Hyland Goodrich will take over the role as Elizabeth Thornton’s (Erin Krakow) son in the upcoming season 9 of When Calls the Heart. The role was previously played by twins Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor, who first appeared on-screen in 2019 shortly after the Hope Valley schoolteacher welcomed her baby boy. The actors went on to portray the youngster throughout seasons 6-8.

Krakow, who’s also an executive producer on the long-running Hallmark Channel series, tells ET in a statement that she is “delighted” and “so excited” to welcome Goodrich as the slightly-older Little Jack. “Hyland has brought so much joy and laughter to Hope Valley. He’s a natural in front of the camera and his improvisations had us all grinning! We can’t wait for the Hearties to fall in love with Hyland’s performance, as we have.”

The Juilliard School graduate also adds, “We will miss Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor, who previously played Little Jack, but we will cherish all the memories we shared and they will always be very special members of our WCTH family!”

Goodrich’s role as season 9's Little Jack marks his television debut. When he’s not on set, he enjoys spending time with his parents and older sister. His hobbies include playing with construction vehicles and monster trucks, strumming his guitar and riding his bike. The young actor also loves cuddling up with his cat, Zelda, while reading a book.

ET spoke with Krakow in May, shortly after the season 8 finale, when Elizabeth chose to pursue a romance with Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), the town saloon owner. “I'm very excited to get the kids back on the show and in a bigger capacity,” the actress told ET at the time, speaking to the restrictions that came as a result of filming during a pandemic. “I am really excited about this, because we have, somehow, avoided bringing Lucas into Elizabeth's space… I think it's setting us up well, there's just all of this new territory to explore in season 9.”

As for McNally, he echoes Krakow’s sentiments, telling ET, “​​I'm looking forward to next season… and seeing Lucas in more of a father-figure role, which I think you got a little glimpse of when [he had a meaningful conversation with Nathan’s daughter, Allie, in season 8]. I feel like we will see more of that and explore more of that.”

While Hearties will have to sit tight until early 2022 to watch the season 9 premiere of WCTH, ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the first footage. Watch Elizabeth and Lucas’ love soar to new heights in the teaser clip below!

