It seems we haven’t seen the last of the late Jack Thornton.

ET can exclusively reveal the first photo from actor Daniel Lissing’s upcoming appearance on GAC Family’s When Hope Calls, returning as the beloved town Mountie he played for five seasons on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. While you can’t see the Australian actor’s face in the photo, the distinguished Mountie uniform confirms that he’s revisiting the role he made famous. ET has also learned that Lissing will only appear as a cameo in one scene.

Fans will recall Lissing’s character was killed in battle during WCTH’s season 5 finale, after the actor announced his departure from the long-running series. Maybe that explains the stunned look on Lissing’s co-star Lori Loughlin’s face in the photo? Perhaps Jack visits Loughlin’s character, Abigail, in a dream?

Last month, GAC Family announced Lissing’s appearance in season 2 of When Hope Calls. He'll guest star alongside Loughlin, as well as fellow WCTH alum Carter Ryan. It was previously announced that the Full House star is reprising the role of her WCTH character, Abigail Stanton. This marks Loughlin’s return to acting following her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

At the time, in an exclusive statement to ET, Lissing said, "I'm excited to be invited to participate in the season 2 premiere of When Hope Calls. I'm also very much looking forward to meeting the When Hope Calls team and to be working with my friend Lori again."

The two-part premiere, titled When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, debuts Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ET spoke with Lissing in February 2020, and he said he was open to reprising his WCTH character in flashbacks or cameos. He also shared why he had no regrets about leaving the show to pursue other projects.

"It's funny the way the world works. If I had stayed on the show, and been there during season 6 and shot and all that kind of stuff, then I wouldn't have met [my wife] Nadia, you know?" he shared. "And I wouldn't be getting married and I wouldn't be at this place in my life where I feel really in line with what I'm meant to be doing personally and professionally, so no regrets at all. How can I look at my future wife and say, 'Oh, I should've stayed on this job?' She's my life, you know? That's my personal life and that's exponentially more important to me than a job."



