Whitney Cummings is no longer engaged.

The actress revealed on her podcast earlier this month that she and Miles Skinner have called off their engagement, about a year and a half after his proposal.

"I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged," she said on the Feb. 5 episode of her Good For You podcast. "Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn't -- I feel like nobody will believe me -- I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me."

The 37-year-old comedian shared that she found it especially difficult to plan her wedding after her mother suffered a stroke. "My mom is in bad shape health wise," she said. "The idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer."

Skinner proposed to Cummings in September 2018, on her 36th birthday. She shared a video of the special moment on her Instagram at the time, showing off her engagement ring. "Today I got engaged. I handled it great! This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app," she wrote.

The former Roseanne co-showrunner and executive producer kept much of her relationship private, but revealed she and Skinner met online during a November 2017 appearance on Conan. "You either find a husband or you get murdered," she joked. "I'm in a good relationship now, it’s been going on for 10 months. We met on the internet."

Last November, Cummings toldUs Weekly that she had put a pause on wedding planning. "Yeah, you know, it’s stressful," she confessed. "With everything that’s going on, it’s expensive. I don’t want to be that person who does the ‘sponsored’ wedding and like have to do that … I’m trying to find a way to do it. We’ll see."

