Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ to Get Warner Bros. Studios Remake

The Bodyguard is getting a remake. ET can confirm that Tony-nominated playwright, Matthew López, has been hired to pen a reimagining of the 1992 film, starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Lawrence Kasdan, of Kasdan Pictures, who was the writer-producer on the original movie, is producing the new film with Jonathan Eirich of production company, Rideback, and Dan Lin. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce.

No cast has been set for López's take on the fan-favorite film, or announcement for who will take on the roles of R&B singer Rachel Marron and her bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who Houston and Costner so famously played.

The film's soundtrack was equally as iconic, and is considered one of the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original tracks form Houston.

In 1994, the film's soundtrack won a Grammy for Album of the Year. Two songs, “Run to You” and “I Have Nothing,” were nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, with the movie's signature song “I Will Always Love You” selling over eight million copies nationwide.

