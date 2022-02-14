Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Suspension as She Returns to 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg made her return to The View. After a two-week suspension, following comments she made about the Holocaust, the host returned to the desk on Monday, and addressed her time away. After giving the camera and the audience a friendly greeting, co-host Joy Behar noted, “We missed you.”
“I missed you all too,” Goldberg replied before speaking about her time away.
“I got to tell you, there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do. Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could," she said.
“It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics and that’s what we do every day. I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away. I'm telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, really, OK?’ and it was amazing.”
The 66-year-old added, “And I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful. I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we're gonna be having tough conversations in part because this is what we’ve been hired to do.”
Goldberg wrapped by telling the crowd that it won’t always be “pretty” or “what other people would like to hear,” before sharing how important it is to talk.
“It is is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They're important to us as a nation and important to us more as a human entity,” she noted.
Goldberg wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day before officially kicking off the show.
On Feb. 1, ABC made the decision to suspend Goldberg following comments she made about the Holocaust.
"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Kim Godwin, President, ABC News, said in a statement to ET at the time. "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."
On the Jan. 31 show, Goldberg stated, "The Holocaust isn't about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man...These are two white groups of people."
Behar disagreed, responding, "Well, they considered Jews a different race."
That evening, Goldberg took to Twitter to write an apology. "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," she said.
"As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazis' systematic annihilation of the Jewish people -- who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected," she continued, giving her "sincerest apologies." "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."
Goldberg also addressed the comments during an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
