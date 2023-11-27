Whoopi Goldberg is fending off attacks on Dolly Parton from internet trolls who took issue with her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading outfit.

As The View returned on Monday from a break, Golberg, 68, spoke about the angry messages she received on Thanksgiving as well as the vitriol aimed at Parton, 77.

"Apparently, my turkey wasn't the only subject online that people were hating," Goldberg said, jokingly referencing the online hubbub over her turkey, which she prepared on Thanksgiving without using gloves. "77-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age."

The Sister Act star and EGOT winner went on to bluntly share her thoughts on the population of people who were telling the "Jolene" singer she should be dressing in a different manner, saying "Bite me" to the haters.

Goldberg's message was applauded by those in the audience who agreed with The View host as she continued to take down the critics of Parton's outfit.

"Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself," she continued before her fellow co-host, Sunny Hostin, weighed in with her own opinion.

"If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out. I don't know if that's a belly ring or what, but I want what she has," Hostin said.

During the Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, Parton performed the halftime show with a medley of songs including "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "We Are the Champions." While performing, the singer wore a mock Cowboys cheerleader costume that showed off her stomach and legs.

Getty Images

The ladies of The View were not the only ones to come to Parton's defense against those who took issue with her themed look for the occasion.

On Sunday, the singer's sister, Stella Parton, shared a message on X to those hating on her sister's outfit choice.

"I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving," Stella wrote. "To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f**k yourself. Shame on you not her."

