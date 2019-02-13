Don't expect Brie Larson to tell you exactly what she thinks of Casey Affleck anytime soon.

The Captain Marvel star covers The Hollywood Reporter's latest issue, and inside the magazine, she addresses why she famously didn't clap for Affleck after his Best Actor win at the 2017 Oscars -- if only to say that she wouldn't be speaking out about it.

“I won’t talk about it. It’s not my story to tell,” Larson tells the outlet.

The 29-year-old actress presented Affleck with his award at the awards show, but noticeably stood at the back of the stage with her arms at her side while the audience gave him a round of applause.

Some suggested at the time that Larson's reaction to Affleck's win was a response to allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the actor, which had recently surfaced during awards season. She has been an advocate for sexual assault survivors for years; Affleck has denied the allegations against him.

"I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself," Larson told Vanity Fairin 2017. "I've said all that I need to say about that topic."

In her new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Larson keeps the conversation focused on her upcoming movie, Captain Marvel, explaining that she was drawn to the film because it prompts discussion about "what it means to be a woman."

"[It prompts conversations about] what strength looks like, the complexities of the female experience, female representation. It’s surprising and cool that my first giant movie I get to be having those kinds of conversations. But that’s also why I’ve waited and been particular about what jobs I do," she said, also revealing that she's ignoring pressure on the Marvel movie to do well.

"There’s this sense of setting this thing up. I know it’s exciting and fun to be like, ‘Will it sink or will it float?’ ‘What’s going to happen?’ ‘Can women exist in the world?’ ‘We’re not sure yet!’" Larson said. "But women have been opening movies since the silent era. We have been part of every major art movement. People just push us away once the movement gains momentum and act like we were never really there.”

