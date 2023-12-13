Why Hugh Grant Says He Doesn't Want to Make Another Romantic Comedy

Hugh Grant is sharing the hilarious reason that he thinks rom-coms are off the table for him moving forward.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the British actor, 63, was asked about how it feels to be in his "renaissance" era, which Barrymore, 48, dubbed his "Hugh-aissance."

"Lovely. I told you I got a bit better. I got a little less bad after I had children, got married, got happier," he said of having a resurgence following a bit of a break. "I got too old and fat and ugly to do romantic comedies, obviously, so I got off with more interesting things."

The pair starred alongside each other in 2007's Music and Lyrics and fans have spent years begging them to reunite for a sequel or another project in the same vein. Grant also starred in rom-com classics such as Love Actually, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones' Diary and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

While Grant may not have such a positive view of himself and hope for any upcoming romantic comedies, the host of the show said she still sees him as worthy of the romantic lead title.

"It's funny because I don't see you that way at all and in fact everybody, after we were together, was like, 'Why are you two not in a film together?'" she said.

"Come on then," responded the Wonka actor.

"We need to do another one," said Barrymore.

Earlier this year, the actress and TV host responded to her co-star calling her a bad singer by posting a video of herself singing back at him.

Grant's statement came as he sat down for Wired‘s interview series where actors and filmmakers answer the web's most-asked questions about a person.

One question that came up was whether or not Grant really was singing in Music and Lyrics, which is when he admitted that he and Barrymore were both edited to sound better.

"I'm AutoTuned beyond belief…But not as much as some. Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying, her singing is just horrendous. I mean, I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings," he joked.

While his Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine laughed, the English actor clarified that Barrymore still ended up sounding better overall.

"But having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll. Whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I meant to be kind of rock 'n' roll as well," Grant added.

She responded on social media by singing a snippet of“Way Back Into Love” from the 2007 romantic comedy.

"All I wanna do is find a way back into love / I can make it through without a way back into love," Barrymore crooned into a hairbrush. "Oh Hugh…bert. Hubert. That’s for you."

