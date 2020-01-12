Kaitlyn Dever hit the blue carpet at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday after a particularly big year.

Dever -- who stunned in a gorgeous Dior Haute Couture peach gown -- came out to the star-studded ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series of Movie Made for Television for her role in the powerful drama Unbelievable.

However, Dever is also riding high on a wave of acclaim for her performance in the teen dramedy Booksmart, which hit theaters back in May -- and the 23-year-old actress isn't taking it for granted.

"I'm just excited to be here," Dever told ET's Keltie Knight on the blue carpet. "It's hard to get work as an actor and then it's hard for people to like what you do. And for all of that to happen to be here tonight where everyone is celebrating it, it's really cool."

Fans have definitely been loving Booksmart -- especially her chemistry with co-star Beanie Feldstein. The pair's on-screen friendship has raised the bar for teen comedy buddies for quite a few fans, and Dever said she's noticed a lot of people who really love one aspect of the character's friendship.

"Since Booksmart has come out, people are always asking me to do the compliment off," Dever explained.

For those who are unfamiliar, here's what their compliment battle looks like, and you might understand why people love it so much.

Get on this best friend level and take note 📝✨#BooksmartMovie is in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/R07DYGncYJ — Booksmart (@Booksmart) April 10, 2019



However, despite people's affinity for it, Dever says she really can't do it with anyone else.

"I always feel like I'm cheating on Beanie when I do the compliment off with anyone else but her," Dever explained.

Nonetheless, there's no shortage of compliments coming for the young star, who was also nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this month.

Check out the video below to hear more on the breakout superstar.

