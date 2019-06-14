Liza Minnelli will forever protect mother Judy Garland's legacy.

ET exclusively caught up with the 73-year-old actress ahead of the opening of the supper club Feinstein's at Vitello's in Studio City, California, where she shared her concerns about the upcoming biopic on her legendary mom.

Simply titled Judy, the new Rupert Goold-directed film stars Renée Zellweger as Garland and will be released on Sept. 27. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Minnelli about the project, who claims she hasn't seen any of the trailers.

"Oh, really? No, no I haven't [seen anything]," she admitted, before crediting Zellweger as "a wonderful" actress. "I just hope they don't do what they always do. That's all I've got to say."

Back in 1954, Garland starred as Vicki Lester in A Star Is Born, which was famously remade last year with Lady Gaga in the lead role of Ally. ET asked Minnelli what she thinks her mother would have said about the pop star's performance if she were still alive today.

"She would have laughed," Minnelli said. "And then she would have gotten into it."

"I can hear her saying, 'OK, let's go!'" she added. "Great to the end!"

Earlier in the interview, Minnelli also opened up about what it was like getting "Liza," an entire bar and lounge area dedicated to her at Feinstein's. The '40s-style lounge was recently transformed by award-winning recording artist Michael Feinstein, her best friend of 35 years.

"I wanted to create a space that was just for Liza. So we have Liza's room now," Feinstein shared. "We met at a nightclub, [so] it's fitting. l was playing a Christmas party and Liza came by. She heard me playing a song and I lost a line. I lost a lyric, and she threw the lyric to me. I said, 'Thank you.' She said, 'You're welcome.'"

"She kept going, then she came back and sat down next to me and said, 'From now on, we're going to be joined at the hip,'" the 62-year-old pianist continued. "And I went, 'Haha, yeah right.' And that's what happened."

Despite their close friendship, Minnelli was still shocked to learn Feinstein was creating a special space just for her in his supper club.

"Uh, please. I couldn't believe it really," Minnelli said. "[Like], 'Huh, what are we doing?'"

As for how the club and partnership with Vitello's came to be, Feinstein told ET he had been wanting a nightclub in Los Angeles for a long time. "That's how my career started," he explained. "LA's never been a late night place because people get up early to work, but there are those of us who come alive after dark."

"These songs [we'll be performing] shouldn't be sung when it's daylight outside," he continued. "At lunch, you don't sing, 'Love for sale,' or 'Food, glorious food,' but the point is, that I felt that it was time for Los Angeles to have a speakeasy atmosphere and a club that pays homage to the classic nightclubs."

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Friday to see the full interview with Minnelli.

