Why Megan Thee Stallion Is Grateful for the Backlash Over 'WAP'

Megan Thee Stallion knows that any publicity is good publicity. The rapper's megahit track with Cardi B, "WAP," has been a culture touchstone for the year, and Megan is giving some credit to it's popularity to those who seemed to complain about it the loudest.

The rapper joined Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's A Late Show, and the host asked how she felt about "getting heat from some cultural conservatives" over the overtly sexual nature of the song's explicit lyrics.

"I feel that was really a little weird," Megan reflected. "I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere."

"But I wanna tell them, 'Thank you for the streams. Because, without you, I don't know if we would have been here,'" Megan added with a laugh. "But, no, I mean, them people are crazy."

"WAP" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart -- making it Megan's second chart topper and Cardi's fourth -- and shattered the record for the largest opening streaming week. It was also named "Song of the Year" by numerous publications including Rolling Stone and NPR.

During her conversation with Colbert, the rapper also dished on her "Savage" remix with Beyoncé, and how she felt about becoming friends with the music mega-icon.

"I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny's Child in concert, at was at the at the rodeo, and it was just amazing. And I remember being a little kid like, 'Wow! I want to do this one day,' Megan recalled. "And just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us. She's like the standard. So, being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I'm like, 'Girl! Pat on the back.'"

She also opened up about getting to know both Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z, and Colbert asked which of them gives her the best advice.

"I would say JAY-Z gives the fun advice," Megan said with a laugh. "Say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up, have a good time. You know what I'm saying? He gives me like the more 'Hot Girl' advice."

"Beyoncé is more like, 'Look, queen, just rise above,'" Megan added with a laugh. "She says it the nicer way."

Megan Thee Stallion on Beyonce, Cardi B and Why She Named Her Debut Album 'Good News' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfie

How Female Rappers Dominated in 2020

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks It Out for 2020 AMAs Performance of 'Body'

Related Gallery