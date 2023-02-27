Why 'Outer Banks' Stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Think Their Characters Are 'Endgame' (Exclusive)
Madelyn Cline on Working With Ex Chase Stokes After Their Split …
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Madonna Pokes Fun at Her Face Following ‘Surgery’
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Kissing Michelle Yeoh After SAG Award…
Selena Gomez Takes Social Media Break After Hailey Bieber and Ky…
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Message for ‘True Lies’ Cast Ahead of Re…
Aubrey Plaza on Eerie Twinning Moment With Jenna Ortega at SAG A…
Jenna Ortega Shares Regrets About Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance (Exclu…
Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix Have ‘Parent Trap’ Reunion! (…
SAG Awards: Andrew Garfield Crashes Sally Field's Interview Foll…
Jennifer Coolidge Credits Mike White for Why People Love 'White …
'1923’ Stars Brandon Sklenar & Julia Schlaepfer Gush Over Workin…
Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Has Not Met His Children Ye…
Leah McSweeney Shuts Down Rumors She Threw Elephant Poop at 'RHU…
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Open Up About Zaya Wade’s Legal …
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Gets Choked Up Over Mom's Last Wor…
Brendan Fraser Cries During Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Spe…
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Warning! This article contains spoilers for Outer Banks season 3.
Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's real-life romance may not have lasted, but both actors still have hope for their onscreen characters. Stokes and Cline told ET's Cassie DiLaura that they still believe John B and Sarah will get their happily ever after.
"I think they will," Cline said about whether the characters will end up together. "I like to think so," Stokes agreed.
Season 3 tests John B and Sarah's love for one another more than ever before, and Sarah eventually cheats on John B during a whirlwind night spent with her ex-boyfriend, Topper.
"I was so scared about this storyline because I felt that inherently wasn't in Sarah's nature," Cline said. "I wanted to make it feel like ultimately she was so lost and so confused. John B has been Sarah's home, and she gets kicked out of that home, figuratively, so where does she go?"
Sarah ends up with Topper after a fight with John B over his dishonesty surrounding his father. She leaves his house with nowhere to stay for the night.
"She has nowhere to go," Cline said. "She's kind of on her own. It's just hard, you tend to go toward a person who will welcome you. I think that's a very human thing and it's complicated, just like any relationship."
Stokes is also sympathetic to Sarah's mistake. "Cheating is never warranted, but John B does her dirty too," he said, pointing to his character's mishandling of the argument.
Despite the roadblock, Cline said the characters have been meant to be "since day one."
"Fairy-tale relationships are wonderful and everybody dreams of it," she continued, "but they're also still real relationships in real life that deal with real problems. It's all about how you get through it."
Austin North, who plays Topper, has his own opinions on the couple's future.
"I don't think any of it is healthy," he quipped about Sarah's two suitors, adding that he thinks she should perhaps not end up with either partner.
"I think [Sarah's] torn in a way. She finally realizes that everything [Topper] has done that seems controlling is all out of love for her," North said. Nevertheless, he added, it's time for Topper to "move on" from her.
Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Here's Your 'Outer Banks' Cheat Sheet Before the Season 3 Premiere
'Outer Banks' Charles Esten Details Cast's Immediate Bond (Exclusive)
'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Talks Working With Ex Chase Stokes
Related Gallery