Why Prince Harry Is on a Solo Trip to Africa

Prince Harry returned to Africa this week for a solo trip benefiting the African Parks nonprofit, a source tells ET.

"In his capacity as President of African Parks – a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent – Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas," the spokesperson said.

A Twitter user posted a photo of himself with Harry in Mozambique on Thursday. "Prince Harry is in Vilankulos," they wrote.

The Duke of Sussex has an established affinity for Africa, where he's said to hold some of his fondest memories. Last month, Harry reiterated this point while speaking at the U.N. General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day.

"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old I always found hope on the continent," he said. "In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline. A place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died. And where I knew I had found the soulmate in my wife. So much of my work is based there."

Africa is reportedly the place where Harry initially fell in love with Meghan Markle. In 2016, the couple traveled together to Botswana on what was their third date and spent time with each other under the stars.

Harry later commemorated his "second home" with a diamond stone he added to Meghan's engagement ring, sourced from Botswana. The couple returned to Africa in 2019 for a 10-day royal tour prior to their exit from the royal family in 2020.

For the trip, Harry and Meghan traveled with their son, Archie, just five months old at the time, to Cape Town, South Africa. After several days together, Harry continued on a solo visit to Angola, Malawi and Botswana. In Angola, he visited the same locations as his late mother, Princess Diana, did in 1997.

At the U.N. last month, Harry reflected on his mother's trip with a photograph of Diana and Nelson Mandela gifted to him by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the 2019 visit. "When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother’s face," he said. "The playfulness, cheekiness even...The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity."

On its website, African Parks says it is "a non-profit conservation organisation that takes on the complete responsibility for the rehabilitation and long-term management of national parks in partnership with governments and local communities." Harry was named president of the organization in 2017.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to UK on Charity Tour

Pippa Middleton's Newborn Daughter's Name Has a Connection to Lilibet

Royal Family Receives Apology From BBC Over Princess Diana Interview

Related Gallery