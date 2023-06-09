Why the Internet Is Talking About Bill Murray and Kelis

The memes started popping up like crazy after news broke that Kelis and Bill Murray are reportedly dating. Yes, the internet's abuzz.

The "Milkshake" singer and the legendary actor garnered worldwide headlines after The Sun on Thursday reported that they've struck an unlikely romance. And, according to the outlet, there are signs suggesting that they are an item.

For starters, The Sun reported that the Ghostbusters star, 72, was seen at the 43-year-old singer's show in London last weekend. But it's not like he was just there. The outlet reported he watched her performance from the side of the stage. What's more, Murray's also reportedly been spotted at other previous shows.

That he's in London is no secret considering he has business there, filming the Ghostbusters sequel. In fact, a taxi driver, who appears to have a knack for spotting celebrities, posed for a selfie with the Saturday Night Live alum. It's dated May 22.

The Sun went on to report, citing a source, that Murray and Kelis were at the same hotel and have been "getting close for a while" after meeting in the States. The outlet also reported that they've bonded over losing their spouses. Kelis' second husband, Mike Mora, died in March 2022 and Murray's ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, died in January 2021.

A friend told the outlet that they met in the States but met up in London and "they've clearly hit it off." The outlet reports he recently saw her perform "Millionaire," "Bossy" and "Trick Me," as well as her huge hit, "Milkshake," which has apparently brought Murray to the yard.

His rumored romance with Kelis comes just over three months after Murray and The Fabelmans star Jeannie Berlin hit the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet holding hands.

Murray and Berlin appeared quite close when they arrived together for the soiree in Los Angeles. Murray, who was last linked in 2015 to indie queen Jenny Lewis, also held hands with Berlin as they left their Beverly Hills hotel. That he displayed such affection at a high-profile red carpet event prompted the Daily Mail to call it a "rare move" for Murray.

But while holding hands with Berlin caught some people's attention, it's nothing compared to the attention Murray and Kelis have been getting since the report dropped. And it seems the romance rumor has everyone feeling some type of way.

Nas when he goes to pick up his kid from Kelis and Bill Murray is there 😂 pic.twitter.com/HwqiKXcrVc — El Maestro (@PittsfallII) June 9, 2023

The fact that Bill Murray & Kelis are nearly 30 years apart in age ain't even the weirdest part here 🤨😂 pic.twitter.com/WMG1q0rUuN — Derec Clark (@MrClarkafella) June 9, 2023

Bill Murray showing up to Kelis Family cookout: pic.twitter.com/GyBPKKF6TR — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) June 9, 2023

Bill Murray pulling up to Kelis’ yard last week pic.twitter.com/2gKhfeRcrJ — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) June 8, 2023

"Sir, Kelis and Bill Murray are dating." pic.twitter.com/r2Z8e8vNiY — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) June 9, 2023

Finding out that Kelis is dating Bill Murray is the exact type of moment I wish Wendy Williams was still on tv for. Imagine her commentary tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/oZN77gNmCC — undercover loss prevention (@waterbuffalo69) June 8, 2023

Opens twitter to read about #TrumpIndicted and sees 72-year-old Bill Murray is dating 43-year-old singer Kelis



Me… pic.twitter.com/2wqwQkv354 — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) June 9, 2023

Me: "I don't care about celebrity relationships."



Friend: "Kelis and Bill Murray are dating."



Me: pic.twitter.com/LRWQSG4EUC — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) June 8, 2023

“Singer Kelis’ milkshake has reportedly brought actor Bill Murray to the yard.”



Everybody: pic.twitter.com/vN6u3XEZkr — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) June 9, 2023

