Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It
'House of the Dragon' Premiere: HBO Max Crashes Due to Synchroni…
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: The Latest in Their Legal Battles
Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collabo…
Anne Heche's Son Homer Can Oversee Her Estate For Now Amid Battl…
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Ami…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Lawyer Speaks Out | Full Press Conference
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Jamie Lee Curtis Details Why the ‘RHOBH’ Trailer Made Her So Ups…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Anne Heche's Memoir Sets Release Date as Family Fights Over Her …
Oprah Winfrey Reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s Death (Exclusive)
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for …
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy.
In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"
D'Arcy, who uses the pronouns they/them, responds, "A Negroni," but it's the way the 30-year-old actor, who portrays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, says it that's also getting a lot of attention -- with their trademark raspy voice.
Cooke nods in agreement and adds, "I was going to say the same thing." D'Arcy then added a twist: "Sbagliato. With prosecco in it."
"Oh, stunning!" replied an intrigued Cooke.
Since the video was posted on TikTok, not only has it generated millions of views from the show's rabid fan base, but it's spurred TikTokers -- more than 26,000 users -- to use that exact audio for their own videos. The HBO Max TikTok video, which has more than 1.3 million likes, is also flooded with nearly 10,000 comments from fans who can't get enough.
@hbomax I'll take one of each. #houseofthedragon♬ a negroni sbagliato w prosecco l hbo max - hbomax
One fan commented, "The way they said “with Prosecco in it” made me melt😩." Another fan wrote, "They said Prosecco in the most seductive way possible."
And, with fans flooding online to figure out how to make one of these thirst-quenching drinks, it's only right to reveal what's exactly in the drink that's sweeping the nation.
Cocktail connoisseur Jessica "Rabbit" King, co-owner of the famed Brother Wolf bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, told ABC News "the classic Negroni, made with red bitter apertivo, red vermouth and gin, has subtle complexity and a delicate balance of bitter, sweet and strength of spirit."
She added, "The Sbagliato is lower proof, which many prefer. The dry bitterness of the aperitivo is still offset by the juicy rich vermouth, however the Sbagliato substitutes gin with a sparkling wine such as prosecco or Franciacorta, eliminating the punch of higher proof liquor and creating a light, effervescent treat that can be enjoyed at any time of day or night."
And, if you're feeling yourself and wanna order it at your next bar outing, Bon Appétit offers a suggestion.
"Negroni Sbagliato, though none call it a Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco in It—at least, not before, well, now. You don’t need to say 'with prosecco' when ordering, as it’s already implied (just as you wouldn’t order a sandwich 'with bread')."
RELATED CONTENT:
'HOTD': Paddy Considine Refuses to Watch King Viserys' Big Episode
'HOTD' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance in Episode 8
The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More
Related Gallery