Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Reprise Rose Parade Characters for HBO Royal Wedding Special

Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan are at it again -- and headed across the pond!

Former Saturday Night Live co-stars Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are reprising their beloved “Pasadena broadcast legends” -- who most recently hosted Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of the 2018 Rose Parade -- for a live royal wedding special on HBO on May 19. The pair announced the news with a hilarious promo video on Wednesday.

“This wedding is going to be a blast,” said Hosenbeck -- a TV and radio host, who specializes in physical and mental wellness, and has authored more than 30 books on the subjects -- in a statement from HBO. “There will be more luxury packed into that church than all the Bed, Bath & Beyonds combined.”

“Every little girl dreams of growing up and marrying a prince! Now I get to be front-row center of this fairytale romance. I'll be crying all day!” added Cattigan, a former Miss Arizona and L.A. Law guest star who has authored books on marriage, relationships and wellness.

Ferrell and Shannon will be joined by fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows and more special guests for the Funny or Die-produced special, The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish, which will air exclusively on HBO starting at 7:30 a.m. ET, as the festivities surrounding Prince Harry’s nuptials to Meghan Markle kick off in London. There will be a primetime replay later that evening at 9:45 p.m. ET.

