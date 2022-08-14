Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The outing comes just weeks after the 53-year-old actor broke his silence on the Oscars incident, sharing a deeply personal video message on social media in which he apologized to Rock and the comedian's family, as well as his own family and friends. He also revealed that he had reached out to Rock. However, "the message that came back," Smith said, was that the comedian was not ready to talk and would reach out when he is.

"It's all fuzzy," Smith said of that night. "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith said his wife did not ask him to slap Rock and apologized to her and his family for "the heat" that he brought on them. "I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my own history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it," he said.

"I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me," Smith told viewers in the video confessional. "And the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I'm human and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t."

"I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world," he said, "and, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

The now-infamous altercation unfolded after Rock took the stage to present at the 94th annual Academy Awards in March. While presenting, the Saturday Night Live alum quipped, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," referencing her shaved head. Within seconds, Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock across the face.

The Girls Trip actress has been vocal about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes bald spots and hair loss. After delivering the slap, Smith returned to his seat and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth."

In his new video, Smith shared, "I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment."

"I'm not going to try to unpack all of that right now," he said, "but I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Smith addressed his fellow nominees and said it "breaks" his heart to have "tarnished" their moment. "I can still see Questlove's eyes," he continued. "It happened on Questlove's award and, you know, it's like 'I'm sorry' really isn't sufficient."

As for Rock, a source told ET earlier this month, that the funny man has no plans to speak with the King Richard star.

The source noted that Smith would love nothing more than for Rock to publicly accept his apology, but Smith will have to wait on it.

"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will," the source said. The source also believes that the timing of the apology is more for Will's best interest. "He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris."

