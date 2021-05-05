Will Smith is celebrating his younger siblings' 50th birthday with a new family photo. The actor took to Instagram Wednesday to share the rare snap of him alongside his twin siblings, Ellen and Harry.

"My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn," the Bad Boys for Life star wrote alongside the photo, drawing arrows over it to indicate his twin brother and sister.

Will's sister, Ellen, took to social media to celebrate the big day, showing off flowers and a cake she received from Will and other family and friends.

"Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me! 🎂🎂🎂. This is how it’s going...I’m excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing! 🙏🏿@willsmith @thehman1 @pashboutiquephilly @this_is_niki___ @skylardownss @she.is.pilar @_april_diamond," she wrote.

Harry also shared some snaps from his birthday celebration, including a surprise boat trip Will took him on in Dubai. The party was complete with big mylar balloons, catered food and epic views.

"A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most. I am so blessed to have reached this milestone. I’m super excited about the second half of my life being full of love, light, family, and fun. I want all of you to join me in celebrating this year. I’m committed to expressing my appreciation for the blessed existence I’m living and will be saying “YES” to adventure and enchantment!!! Let me know where y’all at and I’m coming," the actor's younger sibling wrote.

Harry went on to thank members of the Smith family and Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for being there for him and pushing him to get back into the world after, what describes as, a difficult last two years.

"Thank you to @sydneytaylorsmith and Langston for being awesome. Thank you to @iame.smith for all of the support and pushing me to get back out into the world ❤️ @jadapinkettsmith words cannot describe my feelings for you… And my mother, my best friend and the coolest mom anyone could ask for," he continued. "My sister @im.ashleymarie You my Dogg!!!To the rest of my friends and family, too many to list, thank you all for being here for me over the last two years which have been incredibly difficult for me. Y’all know who you are. #love #peace #family #blessed #travelphotography"

Ellen and Harry are Smith's youngest siblings. They also have an older sister, Pamela, 57.

