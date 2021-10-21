Will Smith's latest film has him taking on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams. On Thursday, the latest trailer for King Richard dropped, and in the moving clip, Richard will stop at nothing to make his daughters the best tennis players in the game.

Set to Beyoncé's "Be Alive," Ricard promises his girls will "shake up this world," as he pushes Venus and Serena to train and "stick to the plan" he's so carefully crafted for them. As his daughters start to see success in the sport, others begin to take notice.

And while it seems like the odds are stacked against them, Richard is sure that he not only has the "next Michael Jordan" on his hands, he has the next two.

The latest trailer for the buzzed-about film also sees Richard struggle between trying to look out for his kids and letting the young tennis stars make some decisions about their future on their own as Venus and Serena climb the ranks to become the two most celebrated players in the sport's history.

With the blessing of Venus and Serena themselves (who serve as executive producers), the biopic explores their life on and off the court, growing up in Compton and following the 78-page plan that Richard made for the girls' whole career before they were even born. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena, respectively, with Aunjanue Ellis as their mother, Oracene "Brandi" Williams, and Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen.

King Richard is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

