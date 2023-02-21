Will Smith Hints at Chris Rock Slap in Video With His Oscar Statue

Will Smith is seemingly hinting at his Oscars slap drama with Chris Rock in a new video shared to TikTok. Smith took to the social media platform to do a TikTok duet with @missmoneyworking.

In the quick clip, Smith intently listens to the user before jumping in to give his own two cents.

"I'm gonna tell you something, f**king crazy," @missmoneyworking tells the camera. "This is literally -- it sounds insane, but it will change your life, and by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun."

She continues, "Did you know, you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you. So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition. You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you."

Smith looks increasingly interested by the idea and eventually decides to try it out for himself using his object of choice -- the 54-year-old's first-ever Academy Award -- which he received at the 2022 Oscars for his work in the Richard Williams biopic, King Richard.

The duet ends, leaving Smith as the sole user on the screen. While it looks like he's going to ask Oscar a question, the clip ends before Smith can ask the gold statue for its opinion of him.

While Smith doesn't expressly mention last year's incident, he does seem to be referencing the major moment, which saw him slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

The fallout from last year's slap 'heard and seen 'round the world was swift. Smith was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years, and some projects he had been working on were either scrapped or paused indefinitely.

Smith has since apologized to the comedian, releasing a video on social media calling his behavior "unacceptable" and expressing his deep remorse. "I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," he told viewers in the video shared online in July. "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

It appears the damage from last year's incident has subsided, however, with Smith announcing last month that he and Martin Lawrence will team up for Bad Boys 4.

