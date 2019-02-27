Will Smith Not Returning as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Say goodbye to Deadshot.

Will Smith will not be returning for theSuicide Squadsequel, according to multiple reports. Smith played the deadly assassin in the 2016 villain-led DC Comics film, which also introduced Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker.

Smith has yet to comment on the matter. ET has reached out to the actor's rep and Warner Bros. studio for comment.

In October, ET confirmed that James Gunn had been tapped to write and direct the sequel. The current release date for the Suicide Squad is Aug. 6, 2021.

The first movie starred the band of misfits made up of Deadshot, Quinn, Joker, Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and more, who worked together in order to stop an entity known as Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) who wished to destroy humankind.

While the action film received negative reviews, it grossed over $746 million worldwide. No other word on who will be joining or departing the cast has been announced at this moment. However, Robbie will be starring in her own spinoff movie, Birds of Prey.

See the first look at the female-led villain tale in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Viola Davis Says She Wants Will Smith's Character Dead in 'Suicide Squad 2' (Exclusive)

James Gunn to Write 'Suicide Squad' Sequel for Warner Bros. and DC

EXCLUSIVE: 'Suicide Squad' Star Jared Leto Reveals What He 'Never Expected' About Playing the Joker

Related Gallery