The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have gotten back together. Star Will Smith shared the first trailer for the official reunion airing on HBO Max this November.

Arriving just in time for the holidays, the unscripted special will see Smith and the rest of the main cast, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, reuniting on the set of the L.A. mansion 30 years after the series first premiered in 1990. There, they will reminisce about the groundbreaking sitcom and look back on memories from six seasons of filming.

“There's a lot of surprises for us,” Ali, now 41, teased while speaking with ET’s Kevin Frazier.

In addition to the cast, the reunion will also feature appearances by DJ Jazzy Jeff as well as Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv and sits down with Smith for an emotional and candid conversation.

In September, Smith shared photos of the reunion on social media, including a pic of him and Hubert, who previously slammed him in the past. However, this time the pair were all smiles -- and so was the rest of the cast.

Directed by Marcus Raboy (Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?), the reunion was taped on Sept. 10 -- the day of the sitcom's premiere on NBC -- and will debut on the streaming platform on Nov. 19. In addition to the special, fans can watch the full series on HBO Max.

While the anticipated reunion will see the cast back on set for the first time in 30 years, it’s not the first time most of them have gotten back together. Earlier in the year, Smith hosted a virtual reunion, during which they paid tribute to late co-star James Avery, who played Will’s uncle, Philip Banks, and died at the age of 68 in 2013.

