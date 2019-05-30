Looks like William H. Macy isn't letting his wife, Felicity Huffman, recently pleading guilty for her part in a massive college admissions cheating scam ruin celebrating a big family event.

The 69-year-old actor was snapped on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California, picking up cake as well as balloons reading "Congrats grad!" and "You did it!" ET has learned that the balloons the Shameless star was holding were for his eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia, who's graduating from high school.

Backgrid

Last month, Huffman pled guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after being accused of paying $15,000 to help get Sofia into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. A source tells ET that the Macy family is spending a lot of time together as they await her sentencing, and that Sofia and the couple's youngest daughter, 17-year-old Georgia, hold no ill will towards their parents as a result of the scandal.

"While William and Felicity have been through a lot, they are coming to terms with their situation and are dedicated to picking up the pieces and putting their family life back together," the source says. "Felicity's friends and fans are proud of how brave and honest she’s been. She's been as transparent as possible and knows she made a mistake."

"The family realizes Felicity might serve time and while they wait for the sentencing, they are taking it one day at a time and truly appreciating what they have," the source adds. "Their daughters are doing well and have tried to keep their routines and make the best of the end of the school year, and are making summer plans. They are definitely planning a lot of quality family time. The girls are very close to their mom and dad and have been sympathetic throughout. They will do anything they can to be there for their mother."

Huffman has apologized for her role in the college admissions scam, taking full responsibility. The former Desperate Housewives star said Sofia had no knowledge of her actions.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," she said in a statement last month. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," she added. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

A source told ET at the time that 56-year-old Huffman is definitely trying to atone for her actions.

"Felicity and William are doing their very best to stand a united front," the source said. "This experience has been humbling for Felicity. She is completely aware of her mistake and wants nothing more than to get past this time. She knew the moment she was charged she wanted to do whatever it would take to fix this and face her mistake head on. ... She just wants to make things right."

For the latest on Huffman, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Abby Lee Miller's Prison Advice for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman

Martha Stewart on Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's Legal Drama: 'I Just Feel Sorry for Them' (Exclusive)

Felicity Huffman's 'Desperate Housewives' Co-Star Reacts to College Admissions Scandal

Related Gallery