Happy birthday, William Shatner!

The legendary actor turned 90 on Monday, taking to Twitter to thank his family, friends and fans for all their sweet tributes and well wishes. "Well! I must say that the reaction to a 90th birthday is overwhelming," he wrote. "Don’t you people have better things to do? Thank you to everyone for your well wishes and love!"

Earlier this month, while speaking to ET about his new film, Senior Moment, Shatner shared how he was feeling about the milestone birthday, and what he sees for himself in the next 10 years.

"During this publicity campaign we're doing for Senior Moment, I've seen clips of myself as a young man. They say, 'Well, what do you think of this?' And I'm looking at this young, good looking guy running around, slim, and my God, did I look like that?" he explained. "I think it's wonderful."

"What I want in 10 years, I want to ride my horses, I want to love my family, I want to make these things I'm doing," the Star Trek star added. "I've got a podcast started. It will be about the future, about what's happening in science. I want to picture myself in that science so that what was science fiction during Star Trek ... I'd like to be around when the science fiction of today becomes science fact."

Well! I must say that the reaction to a 90th birthday 🥳 is overwhelming. 🤨Don’t you people have better things to do? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤣 Thank you to everyone for your well wishes and love! ❤️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 22, 2021

As for Senior Moment, which hits select theaters and digital on March 26th and also stars Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd, Shatner said it was "deliriously fun" to make.

"This is a fun film that's good for everybody," he teased. "It's about a race car driver who's gotten older, has aged, and has an accident in his Porsche, and they take away his driver's license."

"You've got a guy whose youth, whose utility, everything about him was involved with his driver's license, and they took it away from him," he continued. "And now he's gotta survive, and he survives, eventually, by finding love."

In another interview with ET from December 2017, Shatner opened up about whether he'll ever retire from Hollywood.

"I'm doing all kinds of new things," he said at the time. "No, retire to me is putting another piece of rubber on the car."

Hear more in the video below.

