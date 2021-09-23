Willie Garson's Cause of Death Confirmed

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson's cause of death has been revealed. According to his obituary in The New York Times, Garson died at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

People previously reported that the actor passed away following a short illness.

Best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's best friend, Stanford Blatch, in Sex and the City and Mozzie in White Collar, Garson's health condition was kept private until his son Nathen confirmed his death on Instagram Tuesday night.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathan wrote alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of his dad. "I’m so proud of you."

"I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now," he continued. "You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

Several of Garson's Sex and the City co-stars, friends and fellow colleagues also shared touching tributes to the late actor, including Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattral. Sarah Jessica Parker has yet to publicly comment on Garon's death, sharing in an Instagram comment that she wasn't ready to mourn co-star in public just yet.

