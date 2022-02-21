Willie Garson's Son Pays Tribute to Late Father On His Birthday: 'Miss You Tons'
Willie Garson's son went way back to honor his late father.
Nathen Garson took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to the Sex and the City star on what would have been his 58th birthday. The photo shows a young Nathen wearing a baby blue searsucker shirt and leaning back against Garson, who looked dapper in a purple and white-stripped dress shirt to match his fedora hat.
The caption to the post was succinct yet moving -- "Happy birthday papa. Miss you tons and love you," followed by a single red heart emoji.
The Wooster College student also pays tribute to his late father in his bio, with a line that reads, "Love you forever papa." Nathen hadn't posted a picture of Garson since he died back in September. At the time, Nathen posted a series of photos and thanked his late father for all of their adventures.
"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so gad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," the caption read in part. "You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've ever known."
Garson, best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's best friend, Stanford Blatch, in Sex and the City and Mozzie in White Collar, died on Sept. 21 following a short illness. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.
Less than three months after Garson's passing, Nathen attended the And Just Like That premiere and posted a series of photos, one of which shows him with the cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis.
"What a wonderful trip and what an amazing time I got to have," Nathen captioned the post. "Thanks @justlikethatmax for a wonderful time and for inviting me to enjoy the season premiere of And Just Like That!"
