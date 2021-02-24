Wilmer Valderrama is congratulating his ex, Mandy Moore, on the birth of her first child.

The 36-year-old actress welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, announcing the news on Instagram Tuesday.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."

The 41-year-old actor congratulated the new mom in the comments of the This Is Us star's announcement.

“Yes!!! What an amazing gift, you two incredible souls will be inspiring parents!!” he wrote. “Enjoy every breath of this new chapter! This young man is destined to brighten the world up.”

Instagram

The well-wishes come just days after Moore congratulated Valderrama on the birth of his first child, a daughter, whom he welcomed with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, earlier this month.

"Look at that gorgeous angel!" Moore wrote. "Congrats to [you] and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!!"

Moore and Valderrama dated from 2000 to 2002 and have remained friendly.

Congrats to the two new parents!

RELATED CONTENT

Mandy Moore Explains Sweet Meaning Behind Newborn Son August's Name

Mandy Moore Congrats Ex Wilmer Valderrama After the Birth of His Baby

Pregnant Mandy Moore Shares Stunning Glimpse of Her Baby's Nursery

Mandy Moore Expecting First Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery